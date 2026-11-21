While he isn’t the typical household-name draft prospect, it’s time to start getting to know Drew Mestemaker. Mestemaker is way up on Kalshi’s NFL Draft market

While he isn’t the typical household-name draft prospect, it’s time to start getting to know Drew Mestemaker. Mestemaker is way up onThe market on whether Mestemaker will declare or not first opened in mid-October at 66%.

He’s stayed above that mark since and is now pushing over 90% as one of the top prospects. Kalshi settles the market on whether he officially announces he’ll declare. A $10 trade that he declares profits just over $1. Drew Mestemaker is having a tremendous season for Oklahoma State, leading the country in both passing yards and passing touchdowns with just 10 interceptions and a 75.8 QBR.

Also read Seattle Seahawks' Midseason 2027 NFL Mock Draft

He’s also helped lead Oklahoma State to the number three offense in the country at 42.2 points while leading the country with 526.7 total yards per game, including 334.9 passing yards. While he’s put up country-leading numbers this season, he also led the country last season at North Texas with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Performing at a high level in both the Group of 6 and Power 4 has pushed his draft stock into elite territory.

Advertisement

Kalshi has several other markets featuring Mestemaker near the top of the board. He’s trending up on the number one overall pick market, top-5 draft pick market, and first QB drafted market. Mestemaker and Oklahoma State have two games left this season, with Arizona State in Week 12 and Kansas in Week 13. Trading is risky, always trade responsibly.

If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700. Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.