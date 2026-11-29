STILLWATER, Okla. — Drew Mestemaker will have a week off after the end of the regular season. The Oklahoma State quarterback needs it.

Should he stay at Oklahoma State or head to the NFL, where he could be a first-round pick in April?

“I want to , but there so much that goes into these decisions,” Mestemaker said. “Good thing we have the next week off because I have some big decisions coming up. ”Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker on whether he will play in the bowl game as he tries to make a decision about the NFL.said earlier in the week that he did not intend to have him walk. That's an indication that Mestemaker hasn't made a final decision yet.

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For only the second time this season, the quarterback took questions from the podium inside the team meeting room. He speaks after most games but usually informally and off to the side. It brought a formality to the questions about the game — which was a 49-47 Oklahoma State double-overtime victory over Kansas — and his future, which could be determined soon. At one point he said he might have a decision within the next week.