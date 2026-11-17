“Sam’s our quarterback”: Mike Macdonald will double down on Darnold, if he’s healthy.

The Seattle Seahawks have been through it in the 2026 season. Defending the crown has proven to be every bit as difficult as most defending champs claim, as Seattle continues to battle through injuries, turnovers, and regression of their own as the league’s contenders ascend.

Adversity and the reality of potentially missing the playoffs never felt more real than after theHaving more losses than all of the previous season already, missing your quarterback and defensive anchor, it felt like the Seahawks were on the ropes. Facing a motivated Arizona Cardinals team and a Las Vegas Raiders team full of familiar foes and the debut of “Mendoza Mania”, Mike Macdonald had to find a way to will this version of his Seahawks to go 2-0, and get to their late bye at 6-4.

Also read What must happen before Sam Darnold can return for Seahawks

An absolutely dominant 120 minutes of football by the Kylo Ren version of the Dark Side Defense held Arizona and Las Vegas to 16 total points, while the offense played good football to complement the incredible Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as they mercifully arrived at the pit stop with the team nearly running on empty. The Seahawks will not be 100% healthy after the bye, but they should have a large chunk of their reinforcements back in time for their biggest game of the year, at San Francisco..

On his weekly show, Macdonald stated that the team was, “really optimistic that he’s gonna be able to get a full week’s worth, and be able to play again in San Francisco. ” Barring a health setback, as he has some hurdles to get over, Macdonald confirmed that Darnold would be the starting QB.

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I thought this was a fascinating declaration by Coach Macdonald, as both the Seahawk and NFL worlds were preparing to have a two-week war on whether the Seahawks would give the ball back to Sam, or keep riding with the undefeated Lock. Heck, even I wrote how I didn’t think there was any way you could take the ball away from Drew if he went 2-0 before the bye.

When asked by Mike Salk about the process of choosing a starting QB, considering Lock has played as well as any quarterback this season, Macdonald gave a noticeable smirk and responded by saying, “Drew’s been fantastic. He’s been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback” finishing his sentence with a chuckle. Macdonald would delve deeper into the “tough road” that Darnold has faced this season, from the Patriots glute injury, to him breaking his ribs on the first drive against the Bears.

Instead of letting this QB debate heat up and become the storyline of the season , Macdonald essentially killed this story before the train could even get on the tracks. Macdonald has his eyes set on both the short-term and long-term game for the team and franchise as a whole. Is there a chance that Drew Lock could Nick Foles this thing, and get the Seahawks into the playoffs and make a run?

Sure, but Macdonald knows that Sam can do that as well, as he saw him do just that last year, leading to a Lombardi Trophy. Is Drew’s floor safer than Sam’s right now? Absolutely, but I don’t think anyone truly believes that the Seahawks can get back to 2025 levels, with Lock.

And maybe it isn’t fair to Sam for him to be considered the make or break guy as well . That being said, the Seahawks need their quarterback to be able to go mano a mano with the NFC MVP candidates in Brock Purdy, Caleb Williams, and Jared Goff.

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Macdonald saw Sam outduel 2025 MVP Matthew Stafford just nine months ago, and this team will need that level of play again if they wish to defend their crown. I commend Macdonald doubling down on his guy, and it has to create at least a two-week window of clear focus and confidence for Darnold.

He needs to get healthy, but as things stand according to Mike, the Seahawks will be going into the lion’s den on November 29 with Sam leading the charge. Drew Lock may be the safer bet to getting back to the postseason, but Sam Darnold is their best bet at making another championship run. Mike Macdonald still believes this is a championship team, and he’s betting on Darnold being the quarterback who can get them back to that status.

Drew Lock may have saved Seattle’s season, but Macdonald thinks Sam is the one who can finish it. We’ll see if he’s right. Was Tory Horton’s genius play really a penalty? Here’s what the NFL rulebook saysWinners and Losers from Seahawks vs. Raiders: It’s JSN’s world and we’re all living in itNFL Week 10 Score Predictions: Seahawks vs Raiders, Return of the KubiakTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules.

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