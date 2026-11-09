Drew Lock finishes Seahawks win over Cardinals despite apparent hip injury

Lock did not miss any snaps despite his apparent hip discomfort.

Drew Lock, who got the start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals appears to have injured his hip. Lock was seen entering the blue tent late in the third quarter of Seattle’s 17-3 win after appearing to suffer the injury throwing an incomplete pass towards Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Lock, who entered the game with an elbow injury, is starting in place of Sam Darnold, who is out with quad and rib injuries. Lock was able to re-enter the game, and while Jalen Milroe warmed up with Jalen Sundell, he did not get onto the field for his first snaps of the season. Seattle did not have any traditional emergency third quarterback available/announced, so it was just Lock and Milroe on Sunday afternoon.

Also read NFL Week 9 Score Predictions: Seahawks vs Cardinals, Round 2

On a day when Lock gutted through the pain of his tendinitis, whatever hip issue he picked up during the Cardinals game is now one to watch heading into next week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks’ roster moves ahead of Week 9 against the Cardinals tell us a whole lot about certain positions on the team.

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