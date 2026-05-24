Drew Carey Slams Spencer Pratt in Social Media Runt

Comedian Drew Carey publicly lambasted Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, labeling him a 'serial scammer' without a moral compass despite Pratt receiving a surge in donations and being close to incumbent mayor Karen Bass.

Drew Carey publicly slammed Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt in a social media rant, labeling him a ' serial scammer ' with no ' moral compass ' even though the former Hills star has received a surge in donations that places him close to incumbent mayor Karen Bass .

Carey, known for his outspoken views on celebrities and politics, wrote on Threads, 'Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a**. I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass.

' Carey's comments gained support from many who agreed with his criticism of Pratt. However, others criticized his political tirade and labeled his stance as 'bullying.

' Despite the backlash, his comments serve as documentation of his never needing to add Spencer Pratt to the list of endorsers





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Drew Carey Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Serial Scammer Moral Compass Karen Bass Registered Republican President Donald Trump

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