Drew Barrymore Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With a Cozy Sleepover

Drew Barrymore, the beloved actress and talk show host, is turning 50 and she's choosing to celebrate in a way that's true to her: with a cozy sleepover with her daughters. She reminisces about her past, shares her journey of self-discovery, and looks forward to the next chapter of her life.

Drew Barrymore could do anything she wants for her 50th birthday : an epic, glamorous party, wall-to-wall with A-list friends; an indulgent getaway in an exotic paradise or perhaps a chi-chi private dining event at an exclusive restaurant, wearing something expensive and fabulous.

But no: The superstar actress, talk show host and businesswoman instead plans to celebrate the milestone on February 22 in her happy place: bed! Yup, in typical Drew style, she’s eschewing the celebrity norm and following her heart: She’s throwing a sleepover, and her daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, will be right there, snuggling up with their mom and probably leaving crumbs on the sheets. “We’re the three sardines, and we’ll get into our can,” laughs Barrymore. “I’ve always spent the night with them on my birthday and their birthdays. We have a tradition, so I’m doing a night or two of sleepovers leading up, and then I’m doing a sleepover with my daughters on my 50th. But the whole theme of the 50th birthday is sleepovers. Sleepovers should never go away.” As one of Hollywood’s best-known child stars, winning over the world’s hearts in 1982’s E.T. at just 7 years old, Barrymore was working — and partying — hard when most of her peers were innocently attending sleepovers. So now, it’s only right that she should get to enjoy them whenever she wants. Plus, these days, Barrymore is a cozy homebody who admits to subscribing to JOMO — the joy of missing out — and has even instructed her friends to try and get her out of the house more (“I’m just very peaceful and content!” she says). Ultimately, when she’s not working, she loves nothing better than hunkering down with her tweens, who she coparents with ex-husband Will Kopelman. But before all the fun starts, she’s kicking off the festivities by cozying up with another special guest: Us! Barrymore sees her landmark birthday as the perfect chance to look back on what she’s learned from the half-century behind her and share her findings with the fans who’ve rooted for her every step of the way. And what an eventful half-century it’s been. From the chaotic early days growing up in Hollywood to her more focused and often emotionally painful 40s, the star’s done a heck of a lot of living. Over those five decades, she can count three marriages, two kids, dozens of hit movies as an actor, producer and director, 35 awards and one seriously huge hit of a talk show. It’s largely thanks to her chatfest that she’s earned a reputation for being warm, open and touchy-feely — something we got to experience first-hand as she invited Us to scooch closer to her. “This is going to sound ridiculous, but you want to come sit over here?” she asked.“Let’s get comfy!” It’s that irresistible, inimitable sparkle of Barrymore’s that’s helped her survive (and thrive) through mind-blowingly tough challenges. From rehab to divorce, she knows that the generation who grew up with her has always had her back and holds nothing but admiration for this powerhouse who’s reinvented herself time and time again. Somehow, Barrymore has been through pretty much every ordinary and extraordinary situation that a person might encounter but miraculously came out of them all stronger and with a lot of lessons learned. Turning 50 is often a moment of reflection, but for Barrymore, it also feels like a celebration of everything she’s built. She’s embraced her past without being defined by it, taken risks that paid off (and, of course, some that didn’t) and found a way to grow in front of the world without losing her sense of playfulness, easing into midlife feeling happier and healthier than ever. “I don’t think I’ve ever known a happiness that I feel now,” she says, “and I just didn’t know I would ever get here.” Despite all her ups and downs, Barrymore now says her toughest years are actually the ones she looks back on most affectionately. “You made me realize that my two most challenging decades (teens and 40s) were my absolute favorites,” she texts Us after the interview. “And how happy the revelation makes me.” It’s the least we could do to honor 50 years of a star whose quirky charm has all of Us wishing she was our BFF. Since she won’t be toasting with a drink (she’s been sober since 2019), celebrating with one of the cozy, open-hearted chats she’s so good at feels like the perfect way to indulge — plus lots of cake and flowers, of course... Drew’s First Ten Years Born in 1975 in the very adult and bohemian environment of West Hollywood and raised by a single mom, Jaid (she did eventually reconnect with her dad, actor John Barrymore, before his death in 2004), Barrymore wasn’t even a year old when she started in showbiz, appearing in commercials and, later, movies. It’s the decade that made her a star — but also put her on a troubled path where it felt like nobody was looking out for her. “I don’t think of it as the magic of childhood,” she reflect





