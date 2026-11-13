Drew Barrymore and Chris O'Donnell Recreate Mad Love Poster After 30 Years

Drew Barrymore and Chris O'Donnell reunited to recreate their iconic 1995 Mad Love poster. The actors shared lighthearted moments while attempting to replicate the original convertible scene.

Drew Barrymore and Chris O'Donnell have reunited more than 30 years after starring together in the romantic drama Mad Love. The former co-stars recently reunited to recreate an iconic movie poster, bringing back a memorable look from the film. Their recreation also led to a hilarious moment as they tried to replicate the original pose during a segment on Barrymore's talk show.

Recreating The 1995 Movie Poster

Barrymore brought back her character's signature blonde pixie hairstyle with a wig, while O'Donnell helped her recreate the original pose. The reunion also led to several lighthearted moments between the two actors who first worked together in Antonia Bird's 1995 film. During the show, Barrymore and O'Donnell discussed their experience working on the romantic drama while looking at the original poster on screen.

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While looking at the original poster, O'Donnell complimented Barrymore's short hairstyle, saying, "I love the little short hair there on you." Barrymore then got up from her seat and put on a blonde pixie-cut wig to recreate her character's appearance. She admitted that she was unsure whether the hairstyle would still suit her, joking, "I don't know if it looks good anymore, but we'll see."

The original poster shows O'Donnell holding Barrymore as she leans out from a convertible. The actors attempted to replicate the composition by climbing onto a table. As they got into position, Barrymore joked about her younger self, saying, "I used to be so young and agile." The recreation nearly went off balance when Barrymore leaned too far forward.

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Behind The Scenes Of Mad Love

Anton Bird directed Mad Love, which premiered in 1995. The film follows Matt Leland (O'Donnell), who falls for Casey Roberts (Barrymore), a free-spirited teenager. Their romance takes a difficult turn as Casey's mental health struggles affect their relationship. Matthew Lillard and Joan Allen also appear in the film alongside the two leads.

The lighthearted segment showcased the enduring chemistry between the two actors, who managed to capture the essence of their on-screen dynamic decades later. O'Donnell immediately steadied her, shouting, "Don't drop her!" before bringing her into a hug. Barrymore laughed at the close call and exclaimed, "I felt freedom!" as they completed the recreation.

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