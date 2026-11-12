Drew and Jonathan Scott Launch Open Concept on YouTube with New Tuesday and Friday Release Schedule

Drew and Jonathan Scott unveil Open Concept, a new weekly YouTube series featuring games, celebrity guests, and behind-the-scenes fun, dropping episodes every Tuesday and Friday.

Television personalities Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have officially launched their newest digital television venture, titled Open Concept, on their dedicated YouTube channel. The brothers, widely recognized for their extensive work in home renovation television, introduced the series by describing it as a format featuring two hosts sitting behind a desk to explore diverse topics and engage with various guests. This new platform marks a significant step in their direct-to-consumer strategy, allowing them to connect with fans through a more intimate and conversational medium than their previous scripted series.

The core mechanism of the show involves the Scott brothers hosting segments from behind a desk, a deliberate departure from their usual on-location construction and design projects. They stated that the show concept is entirely original, promising that every single episode will present a different experience for the audience. The duo emphasized that they will be trying out various tools, discussing famous homes featured in movies, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their long-running series, Property Brothers. This format allows them to pivot from physical labor to intellectual and entertaining dialogue with their audience.

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During the promotional teaser, the format was further detailed to include interactive elements where the hosts play games and compete over seemingly trivial matters. A caption shared alongside the teaser described the show as a truly original, never-before-attempted show format of two guys talking, playing games, and competing over absolutely nothing. This description highlights the lighthearted and casual nature of the content, focusing on entertainment rather than structural renovation advice. The emphasis on competition over trivial topics suggests a fun, unscripted vibe that diverges sharply from the high-stakes nature of their HGTV productions.

The brothers have confirmed that they plan to invite numerous guests to join them for discussions and segments on the show. In the initial clip, they revealed that their parents would be among the first guests featured in the series. The promotional video also included a cameo from Good Mythical Morning hosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, who appeared in the background to jokingly challenge the claim that the concept was entirely original. This interaction served as a humorous acknowledgment of the crowded digital media landscape while reinforcing the brothers confidence in their new format.

Drew and Jonathan used the moment to assert that their approach to hosting and conversation is distinct from other existing digital series. The inclusion of well-known digital creators and family members suggests a strategy to blend personal connection with broad appeal. By bringing in Rhett and Link, the brothers demonstrated their willingness to engage with the broader internet culture community, further establishing Open Concept as a space for cross-platform interaction and entertainment. This guest strategy is likely designed to expand their reach beyond the traditional home improvement demographic.

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Viewers can now access the series directly on the Drew and Jonathan YouTube channel, where the first episode is already available. The brothers announced a consistent bi-weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday and Friday. They encouraged fans to join them by writing that they have way too much fun making this show, inviting the audience to hang out with them during these regular uploads. The immediate availability of the first episode allows for instant engagement with the new format, ensuring that fans do not have to wait for a seasonal premiere to enjoy new content.

In addition to the main teaser, the duo shared a series of photographs from the production set, giving followers a glimpse into the making of the show. They highlighted the enjoyment derived from creating this specific type of content, contrasting it with the more physically demanding nature of their previous television productions. The behind-the-scenes photos provided fans with a visual context for the set design, showcasing the desk and props that serve as the central stage for their weekly discussions and games.

This launch follows a prolific period for the brothers in the television industry. Ahead of this announcement, Drew and Jonathan had already released two other shows this year, demonstrating their commitment to expanding their media presence. These previous releases include new episodes of Celebrity IOU and their latest series, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, which continues to explore the family brand within the home improvement genre. The simultaneous rollout of multiple projects underscores their active role in the current television landscape.

Open Concept represents a strategic shift toward direct-to-consumer digital content, leveraging their massive online following. By moving to a weekly digital schedule, they aim to maintain a constant connection with their audience between major television seasons. The show builds upon their existing popularity while testing new creative boundaries through unscripted conversation and casual competition. This approach allows them to remain relevant and engaged with their fanbase throughout the year, rather than during limited broadcast windows.

The transition from location-based renovations to a desk-based talk format offers a fresh perspective on the brothers personalities. It allows viewers to see a different side of Drew and Jonathan, one that is less focused on design constraints and more focused on personality-driven entertainment. The show promises to be a relaxed environment where the hosts can share personal anecdotes, discuss industry trends, and engage in friendly banter with each other and their guests. This format is likely to resonate with fans who appreciate the brothers chemistry and humor.

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By establishing a consistent upload schedule of Tuesdays and Fridays, the Scott brothers are creating a reliable content habit for their audience. This regularity helps sustain viewer interest and builds a loyal community around the Open Concept brand. The digital-first approach also provides greater flexibility in production, allowing for quicker turnaround times and more spontaneous content creation. This agility is a key advantage of moving away from traditional television production schedules.

The show also serves as a platform for the brothers to explore topics beyond home renovation. While they will still touch upon design and construction, the broader scope allows for discussions on lifestyle, pop culture, and personal interests. This diversification of content helps to keep the series fresh and prevents it from becoming repetitive. The brothers have indicated that they are eager to explore various subjects, ensuring that each episode offers a unique experience for the viewer.

The response from fans and industry observers has been positive, with many praising the brothers for their willingness to try new formats. The casual nature of Open Concept is seen as a refreshing change from the high-production-value shows that dominate television. The emphasis on fun and camaraderie resonates with viewers who enjoy watching the Scott brothers simply be themselves. This authenticity is a key component of their enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.

As Open Concept continues to release new episodes, the Scott brothers are likely to further refine the format based on audience feedback. The interactive elements and guest appearances will play a crucial role in keeping the content dynamic and engaging. The brothers have shown a willingness to experiment with different types of segments, which bodes well for the long-term success of the show. Their ability to adapt to changing viewer preferences will be a key factor in maintaining the show popularity.

The launch of Open Concept marks a new chapter in the Scott brothers career, highlighting their evolution from television stars to digital content creators. This transition reflects the changing media landscape and the growing importance of online platforms in entertainment. By embracing digital distribution, the brothers are positioning themselves at the forefront of this shift, leveraging their existing fame to build a new and successful venture. The show is a testament to their creativity and business acumen.

Fans of the Property Brothers will find Open Concept to be a natural extension of their brand, while also offering a distinct viewing experience. The show combines the brothers established charm with a new format that allows for deeper personal engagement. It is a celebration of their journey so far and an exciting look at what is to come. The combination of humor, conversation, and competition ensures that the show will appeal to a wide range of audiences.