Thanksgiving is all about family, food and giving thanks. But let’s be honest: It’s also about a few food debates that can get surprisingly heated around the dinner table.

Thanksgiving is all about family, food and giving thanks. But let’s be honest: It’s also about a few food debates that can get surprisingly heated around the dinner table.

From whether you call it dressing or stuffing to the never-ending argument over cranberry sauce, everyone seems to have an opinion about how Thanksgiving classics should be made and served. And depending on where you grew up, some of these dishes might not even look the same! Here are some of the biggest Thanksgiving food debates that could spark a little friendly competition this holiday. 1. Dressing vs. stuffing: What are we calling it?

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This might be the ultimate Thanksgiving debate, especially in the South. Dressing is typically baked separately in a casserole dish, often made with cornbread, broth, vegetables and seasonings. Stuffing traditionally goes inside the turkey while it cooks, although many people use the terms interchangeably. In many Southern households, cornbread dressing is a Thanksgiving must-have.

But others wouldn’t dream of serving the holiday bird without their favorite stuffing recipe. So, what’s it called at your house? 2. Cranberry sauce: Homemade or straight from the can? There’s no denying that cranberry sauce has a loyal following, but people are pretty divided on how it should be served.

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Some prefer homemade cranberry sauce with fresh berries, sugar and a little citrus. Others want the classic canned version, complete with those unmistakable ridges. And let’s not forget the people who proudly serve it straight from the can, keeping its original shape intact. Is it a holiday staple or something that gets left untouched on the table? 3.

Sweet potato casserole: Marshmallows or pecans? Sweet potato casserole is already a Thanksgiving favorite, but the toppings are where things get interesting. Team marshmallow wants that golden, toasted, gooey layer on top. Team pecan prefers a crunchy, buttery streusel topping.

Some families even combine both, because why choose? But if you had to pick just one, which topping wins? 4. Mac and cheese: Is it a Thanksgiving side or a main event? For some families, Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without a big pan of baked macaroni and cheese.

We’re talking creamy, cheesy goodness with a golden, slightly crispy top. But the debate doesn’t stop there. Some swear by stovetop mac and cheese, while others insist it has to be baked.

Then there’s the question of which cheeses belong in the recipe. And for many Southern families, mac and cheese isn’t just another side dish. It’s practically the main attraction. 5. Turkey: White meat or dark meat?

The Thanksgiving turkey may be the star of the show, but not everyone is reaching for the same part. White meat fans love the turkey breast, while dark meat lovers are reaching for the legs and thighs. Some prefer the leaner texture of white meat, while others say dark meat has more flavor and stays juicier. Either way, there’s usually a little competition for everyone’s favorite piece. 6.

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Dinner rolls or cornbread? When it comes to bread on the Thanksgiving table, families have their favorites. Some want soft, buttery dinner rolls that are perfect for soaking up gravy. Others believe a slice of homemade cornbread is the only way to go.

And then there are households that serve both, because there’s no such thing as too much bread on Thanksgiving. 7. Gravy on everything or on the side? Gravy can make or break a Thanksgiving plate, but how much is too much? Some people pour it over practically everything, from turkey and mashed potatoes to dressing.

Others prefer to keep it in a separate bowl and add just a little at a time. And don’t forget the homemade gravy loyalists who believe the jarred stuff has absolutely no place at Thanksgiving. 8. Pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie?

Finally, we have the dessert debate. Pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving classic, but sweet potato pie has a special place on plenty of holiday tables, particularly in Southern households. Both have a similar warm, spiced flavor, but their ingredients and textures give them their own personalities. Some families serve one, some serve the other, and some know better than to make guests choose.

At the end of the day, Thanksgiving is about bringing everyone together, even if we can’t agree on what’s supposed to be on the plate. Now we want to hear from you: Which Thanksgiving food debate does your family take VERY seriously?