DreamWorks confirms Shrek 5 will open in June 2027 with a PG rating

DreamWorks Animation has announced that Shrek 5, slated for theaters on June 30, 2027, has received a PG rating from the MPA. The family‑friendly film follows the franchise's long‑standing rating tradition.

DreamWorks Animation revealed that the fifth installment of its popular Shrek franchise will debut in north american cinemas on Wednesday, June 30, 2027, and that the Motion Picture Association has awarded it a PG rating. The decision follows the same trajectory that has characterized all previous entries in the series, which have consistently carried a PG classification since the original 2001 release.

PG rating aligns with franchise history

According to the MPA's official statement, Shrek 5 carries a PG rating because of crude and suggestive material, action, violence, language, and scary images. These are the elements that have traditionally earned the franchise its family‑friendly rating over its twelve‑year history. The panel's assessment mirrors the ratings of the first four Shrek films and the two Puss in Boots spin‑offs, all of which earned PG marks from the association.

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Creative team and returning voice actors

Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn will co‑direct the upcoming film, joining veteran writer Michael McCullers who previously worked on Austin Powers and Baby Mama. The studio has kept the core voice cast intact: Mike Myers returns as Shrek, Eddie Murphy voices Donkey, and Cameron Diaz voices Fiona. New additions to the voice roster include Zendaya, Marcello Hernández, Skyler Gisondo and Conrad Vernon himself, who lends his voice to the Gingerbread Man for the fifth time.

Box‑office history and fan reactions

The Shrek franchise, including the Puss in Boots films, has amassed a cumulative box‑office total of more than $4 billion worldwide. Early titles earned critics' praise-Shrek and Shrek 2 both received 89% on Rotten Tomatoes-while later sequels such as Shrek Forever After attracted mixed reviews. Fan responses to the announced release have been mixed, as several returning characters appear slightly redesigned, prompting some backlash over the visual continuity between films.

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What the rating means for audiences

Unlike recent animated releases such as Toy Story 5 and Finding Dory, which shifted from a G to a PG rating as they incorporated edgier humor, Shrek remains steadfastly PG. This consistency reinforces DreamWorks' commitment to maintaining the franchise's brand of humor, which balances family‑friendly storytelling with suggestive jokes that appeal to older viewers without crossing the PG‑13 threshold. Fans can therefore expect the same blend of adventure, satire and slap‑stick that has defined the series for generations.

Release date and distribution details

Shrek 5 will be distributed by DreamWorks Pictures and will appear in eleven countries worldwide between late June and early July 2027. The cinema release will be accompanied by a promotional rollout that highlights the film's return of beloved characters and its creative team's track record. While the plot details remain under wraps, the studio has confirmed that Shrek, Fiona and their friends will embark on new whimsical escapades that promise humor and heart in equal measure.