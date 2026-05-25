DreamWorks Animation's Evolution in Animation

DreamWorks Animation's journey in animated cinema is marked by their innovative shift from traditional hand-drawn animation to photorealistic CGI, which set them apart from traditional animation studios like Disney. This innovation not only distinguished them in animation style but also in the depth of storytelling and narrative development.

DreamWorks Animation continues to hold its own against Disney in animated cinema, celebrating 25 years since it won the first-ever Best Animated Feature Film Oscar for Shrek (1996).

The studio's success is attributed to a shift from hand-drawn animation to photorealistic CGI, creating stronger stories, and adapting to various animation styles. Notable films include Shrek, The Prince of Egypt (1998), Madagascar (2005), Rise of the Guardians (2012), Monsters vs. Aliens (2009), and The Bad Guys (2022). The Prince of Egypt, released three years before Shrek, was based on the Biblical story of Moses and won an Oscar for Best Original Song





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Animation History Dreamsworks Animation Shrek Best Animated Feature Film Oscar CGI Shrek Changed Hollywood Monsters Vs. Aliens Rise Of The Guardians The Prince Of Egypt

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