Dreams Resorts & Spas Partner with MasterChef Junior for Family-Friendly Culinary Adventures

Dreams Resorts & Spas teams up with MasterChef Junior to offer innovative menus and exciting activities, creating unforgettable culinary experiences for families.

Dreams Resorts & Spas announced a unique collaboration with MasterChef Junior that promises to create fun and adventurous culinary experiences for families. The partnership will offer innovative menus designed by young culinary stars, making the all-inclusive dining experience even more exciting. Dreams Natura was the first resort to launch this new programming, and my son and I were invited to attend the grand opening.

Our adventure began with a red carpet walk and sampling delectable beverages crafted by Master Chef Junior Season 9 Winner Bryson McGlynn and Season 8 semifinalist Ivy Childs.We were then seated in a ballroom to witness the unveiling of the Dreams and Master Chef Junior “for kids, by kids” menu, a brainchild of Bryson and Ivy. The menu boasts familiar favorites and exciting new flavors, designed to appeal to young palates. Some of the highlights included Ivy’s “Guac that Rocks” and Bryson’s “Alabama Pow Pow Shrimp Tacos,” a tribute to his home state. My son couldn’t get enough of the guacamole and declared Ivy’s “Jacki O’ Chicken” – a panko-crusted chicken breast that was perfectly crispy and spiced – to be way better than anything I could make at home.Despite being completely stuffed, we were treated to dessert – Bryson’s Peanut Butter Pie and Ivy’s Nanny’s Banana Bread. Both were heavenly, offering the perfect finale to our incredible meal. The following day, the Master Chef Junior Menu was available for all guests at the Bluewater Grill at Dreams Natura. Bryson encouraged young chefs to “follow their dreams,” while Ivy advised parents to “let them make a mess.” The next day, a dozen lucky kids (my son included) had the chance to do just that by participating in a Master Chef Junior Mystery Box Challenge. Hosted by Bryson, Ivy, and Master Chef Junior judge Daphne Oz, the challenge involved transforming a crepe, syrup or sauce, and cereal into a tasty treat for their parents to sample. My son, aiming for a “smoothie vibe,” filled his crepe with strawberry sauce, cereal, and a generous amount of fresh berries.Another young chef explained he was creating a rainbow with a crepe filled with strawberries, mango, pickles, gummy worms, and blueberries. This fast-paced and flavorful Master Chef Junior Mystery Box Challenge was just one of the show-themed activities now offered in the Dreams Natura Explorer’s Club, the kid’s club and activity center for ages 3-12. These challenges aim to encourage adventure, experimentation, and who knows, maybe inspire the next generation of young chefs! The following day, Dreams Natura guests enjoyed a pool party complete with a surprise Master Chef Junior Gourmet Pop-Up Cart. The cart featured freshly made marquesitas – a delightful crepe-based dessert from Yucatan, Mexico. Filled with chocolate or cheese and topped with caramel or jam, these rolled crepes were a true treat. Guests sampled beverages created by Bryson and Ivy, mingling, dancing, and enjoying the treats by the infinity pool overlooking the beach.Dreams Natura offers a plethora of activities for the whole family. With four pools, three water slides, a splash pad, and a lazy river, there’s plenty of fun to be had in the sun. The adventurous can soar through the air on the RollGlider. Younger kids can hang out at the Explorer’s Club, while teens have their own space at the Core Zone Teens Club. And with a wide array of scheduled activities throughout the day, from morning yoga on the beach to afternoon music trivia in the lobby and captivating evening entertainment, there’s never a dull moment. With the addition of MasterChef Junior menus, activities, and pop-up surprises, guests embark on an all-inclusive culinary journey filled with fun, food, and adventure.Christopher Lucero, Executive Director, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America, shared, “MasterChef Junior has always been about inspiring young chefs to explore the kitchen with creativity and confidence. Working with Dreams Resorts & Spas allows us to bring this same spirit of discovery and fun to families on vacation, where kids can learn hands-on skills, try exciting flavors, and make memories in unforgettable locations. We’re thrilled to expand our mission of culinary empowerment in a setting that’s all about relaxation, adventure, and family bonding.”The MasterChef Junior-inspired experiences are currently available at select Dreams Resorts & Spas





