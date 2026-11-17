Elizabeth Banks stars in the Alex Prager sci-fi thriller DreamQuil, hitting digital platforms December 4, 2026. A robotic replacement threatens her life.

The R-rated sci-fi thriller DreamQuil has officially set its digital release date, marking its availability for purchase and rental starting December 4, 2026. Elizabeth Banks stars in the film alongside John C. Reilly, with Alex Prager directing the project. The digital launch positions the movie for a winter viewing window among streaming subscribers and home entertainment consumers.

DreamQuil arrives on digital storefronts on December 4, 2026, providing immediate consumer access following its release window. The narrative is set in a futuristic world characterized by toxic air, forcing citizens to survive without removing their oxygen masks. This hostile environment establishes the high stakes for characters navigating a society reliant on technology for basic survival.

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The story focuses on Carol, played by Elizabeth Banks, who seeks to restore stability in her life by attending a virtual wellness retreat. The retreat is hosted by a company called DreamQuil, which promises a method to help participants get their lives back on track. This decision to participate in the retreat leads to the central conflict of the psychological thriller.

While Carol is away at the virtual retreat, DreamQuil sends her husband a robotic version of her to their home. This synthetic replica is engineered to be the perfect wife and mother, taking over her domestic life in her absence. When Carol returns home, she must fight to reclaim her own life from the machine that has replaced her.

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Kathryn Newton also appears in a crucial role in this star-studded cast, adding depth to the ensemble performance. The R-rated project is written by director Alex Prager in collaboration with her sister, Vanessa Prager. They developed the story as a psychological thriller within the sci-fi genre, emphasizing the tension of the replacement narrative.

Elizabeth Banks serves as a producer on the film in addition to her leading role, working alongside producers Max Handelman and Vincent Landay. Additional production credits include Alison Small, Alex Prager, and Michael Mendelsohn. These individuals oversee the creative and logistical execution of the film, ensuring the vision is realized.

Executive producers Natalie Perrotta, Scott Putman, Matt Aselton, Marc Marrie, and Mal Ward also support the production team. The technical crew features cinematographer Lol Crawley, who captures the visual backdrop of the toxic air world. Editors Matt Chessé, Brad Besser, and Jennifer Chung shaped the final cut of the narrative.

DreamQuil has received a lukewarm response from critics ahead of its digital debut. The film holds a 37 percent rating on the Tomatometer, indicating a divided reception among early reviewers. This mixed reception may impact initial consumer interest in the rental and purchase window on digital platforms.

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Despite the moderate critical score, the film offers a distinct premise involving virtual reality and robotics. The futuristic setting with toxic air and oxygen masks provides a unique visual backdrop for the story. The narrative explores themes of identity and domestic control through the lens of technological substitution.

John C. Reilly and Elizabeth Banks deliver strong performances in the R-rated drama as they face the threat of being replaced. The film's exploration of virtual wellness adds a layer of commentary on modern self-care and mental health. The digital release on December 4, 2026, will allow viewers to form their own judgments on the story.