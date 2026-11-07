Dreaming of a White Christmas? Check Your Region’s 2026 Forecast Before Booking Travel

The Old Farmer’s Almanac puts neighboring regions on opposite sides of its Christmas snow map.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s Christmas 2026 outlook gives neighboring Eastern regions very different holiday prospects: a white Christmas for its Northeast region, but none for its Atlantic Corridor.

Updated November 5, the map offers an early conversation starter for holiday travelers—with a sizable forecast caveat. The publisher also favors Alaska and the Intermountain region. Its maybe list includes the Lower Lakes, Ohio Valley, High Plains and Pacific Northwest. Another eyebrow-raiser appears in the Appalachians: the northern portion misses out in this outlook, while the southern portion gets a chance.

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These are the publisher’s regional categories, so check its map before assigning your entire state a snow verdict. The Upper Midwest, meanwhile, receives a no-white-Christmas prediction. That is an outlook for one holiday, not a declaration that winter has resigned.

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“A White Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning,” explains the Earlier snowfall can therefore qualify if enough remains. Flurries alone do not necessarily make the cut. Bing Crosby never mentioned the measurement paperwork.uses 1991–2020 climate normals. Its purpose is narrower than a holiday forecast: “These probabilities are useful as a guide only to show where snow on the ground is more likely.

” That distinction matters when comparing the Almanac’s prediction with familiar snowy destinations. Historical likelihood and this year’s proposed outcome answer different questions.gives a more useful planning instruction: “For prediction of your actual weather conditions, check out your local forecast at Weather.gov within seven days of Christmas. ” For now, find your region, enjoy the holiday speculation, and keep plans flexible. Let the local forecast—not your enthusiasm for matching snow boots—make the final travel call.