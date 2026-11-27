If a Dyson vacuum is on yours (or a loved one’s) Christmas list, Black Friday is the best time to shop.

model to the long-favored V15 Detect—and I have a lot of thoughts on which ones you should buy and at what price. The best time to shop is during sale season, and lucky for you, Dyson Black Friday deals have arrived for you to scoop up a new stick vacuum or even a handy robot vacuum.

If a new vacuum is on your wishlist this holiday season, or a loved one's , then Black Friday is your best shot at a great deal ahead of the holiday season. Here's the best sales happening on Dyson vacuums I've tested and love. Updated November 27, 2027: This story has been updated for Black Friday with more deals, and we checked that prices are still accurate.

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If you’re going to buy a Dyson vacuum on sale, you might as well go for one of the better ones. Theis Dyson’s most powerful stick vacuum, with 315 air-watts of power, some nice quality-of-life improvements in the body design, and an option to add the Submarine 2.0 mop head. I really liked this vacuum for the design upgrades and power level, but the price tag can be hard to stomach.