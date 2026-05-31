Dreamgirls Production Cancelled Over Casting Dispute

A theatre school's production of Dreamgirls was revoked by rights holders because the cast was mostly white, sparking a debate about authenticity and opportunity in community theatre.

A local theatre school's production of Dreamgirls has been cancelled after the rights holder revoked the license due to the cast being predominantly white. The Gillian Banks Theatre School in Maltby, South Yorkshire, had planned to stage the musical at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

The story of Dreamgirls centres on the rise of a Black female singing group in the 1960s and 70s, drawing clear parallels to groups like The Supremes. The agency that controls the rights, Concord Theatricals, stated that productions must feature a diverse cast that authentically reflects the historical and cultural context of the show.

After the school's casting was announced, it became clear that only one Black actor had been cast in a key role, that of antagonist Curtis Taylor Jr. Following this, Concord revoked the licence, marking the first time they have taken such action for this musical since they began managing it in the 1980s. The theatre school defended its casting decisions, explaining that it sought a diverse cast but was constrained by the demographics of its local area.

Maltby East has a white population exceeding 90 per cent, according to the 2021 census. The school emphasized that it is a small community organisation in a deprived area, aiming to provide performance opportunities for its students. It claimed there was never any intention to whitewash the production and that all casting decisions were made in good faith based on talent. The school stated it had actively encouraged Black actors to audition but did not receive enough applicants.

They described the cancellation as causing significant stress, anxiety, and disappointment for the young performers involved. Concord Theatricals confirmed they had tried to resolve the situation before revoking the rights, even offering the school alternative musicals to stage. In their communication, they explained that Dreamgirls celebrates the history of Black American music and iconic groups, and therefore must be cast appropriately to represent that history.

An American blogger who specialises in Dreamgirls productions is reported to have alerted Concord to the casting. The school, which has been operating for nearly 50 years and has about 200 students, had already sold tickets for the June performances. In response to the cancellation, the school announced it will now present a new variety show celebrating Motown and musical theatre classics to showcase its talented cast and ensure their hard work is not wasted





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Dreamgirls Theatre Casting Diversity Concord Theatricals Gillian Banks Theatre School Rotherham Rights Revoked Community Theatre Authenticity

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