Dreame L40 Ultra Gen 2: Early Prime Day Discounts on Robot Vacuum and Mop with Extended Reach

Discover the Dreame L40 Ultra Gen 2, a robot vacuum and mop with extendable side brush and mop for enhanced corner and edge cleaning. Enjoy a 29% discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to $460 from $650. This model offers powerful suction, effective mopping, and advanced navigation features, making it an excellent choice for a comprehensive cleaning solution.

Dreame's L40 Ultra Gen 2, a robot vacuum and mop, is now available with early Prime Day discounts. This model stands out with its extendable side brush and mop, designed to reach corners and edges.

The L40 Ultra Gen 2 retains the series' signature self-cleaning dock and powerful 25,000Pa suction, but adds more reach to your cleaning routine. Currently priced at $460 on Amazon, it's marked down by $190 from its original price of $650, offering a substantial 29% discount. The L40 Ultra Gen 2 delivers robust suction, capable of tackling pet hair and general debris on both hard floors and carpets.

Its DuoScrub mopping system uses two oscillating mop pads for effective scrubbing, while the mop lifts automatically to avoid carpets. The robot features SideReach Vacuuming and MopExtend RoboSwing, which extend the side brush and mop respectively to clean tight edges and corners. The all-in-one PowerDock handles maintenance tasks, including auto-emptying the dustbin and washing mop pads. The L40 Ultra Gen 2 navigates using LiDAR mapping and camera-based obstacle detection, with an LED headlight for low-light conditions.

While it handles most carpet types, deep-pile and shag carpets may require additional cleaning. Dreame's cleaning detergent and replacement mop pads are sold separately. At the discounted price, the L40 Ultra Gen 2 offers excellent value for its extending brush and mop technology, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a comprehensive cleaning solution





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dreame L40 Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Mop Early Prime Day Discounts Extended Reach Corner Cleaning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could finally fix major camera and battery weaknessesA new leak claims the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s 3x zoom shots may improve despite the missing 3x lens, and the phone could finally move past a 5,000mAh battery.

Read more »

A design overhaul could mean MagSafe-style charging finally comes to Galaxy S27 Ultra next yearA rumored Galaxy S27 Ultra redesign could do more than change the phone's appearance. It may finally enable built-in Qi2 magnets, bringing a feature iPhone users have enjoyed for years to Samsung's flagship lineup.

Read more »

Taiwan firm unveils next-gen humanoid robot for real-world operationsTaiwan's TM Technology unveils its first humanoid robot, combining AI, sensing, and robotics for real-world tasks.

Read more »

Apple Is Leaving Its First Apple Watch Ultra in the DustThere are many features that the $800 Apple Watch Ultra from 2022 won’t receive.

Read more »