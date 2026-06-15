Dream's Angel Reese thrown down in heated moment with Tempo's Isabelle Harrison

Isabelle Harrison was ejected after dragging Angel Reese to the floor in a Flagrant 2 foul as the Atlanta Dream defeated the Toronto Tempo 102-77.

Trump marks 80th birthday with patriotic UFC Freedom 250 spectacle on White House South Lawn2026 World Cup Odds: Germany Heavily Favored to Win Group E After 7-1 WinHurricanes legend turned coach Rod Brind'Amour makes history as team wins Stanley Cup over Golden KnightsWorld Cup Buzz: Spain Gives Massive Lamine Yamal Injury Update The Bloodline's tentacles reach 'SmackDown,' Cody Rhodes confronts Sami Zayn as Gunther sets title matchBrooks Koepka withdraws from Canadian Open, casting serious worries ahead of US Open return to ShinnecockLawrence Jones eats sardines after Spurs lose NBA Finals betINSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Sweden’s 5-1 win vs Tunisia, previews USA-AustraliaChaos ERUPTS in NYC after historic Knicks winINSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw ⚽️ Angel Reese The Dream had a 10-point lead in the third quarter when Reese and Harrison were battling for position underneath the basket.

Reese received an entry pass in the paint and tried to make a move to the basket when HarrisonAtlanta Dream's Angel Reese talks with a referee during the first half of a WNBA game against the Toronto Tempo in Toronto on June 14, 2026. Reese was furious as she got back up and players from both teams had to separate both players. Harrison was issued a Flagrant 2 foul and was tossed from the game.

Harrison was seen laughing as she walked back to the locker room. The two had battled all game long and talked trash to each other. Toronto Tempo's Isabelle Harrison drives past Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Toronto on June 14, 2026. Reese finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds, including a career-high 11 offensive rebounds.

She was one short of tying asingle-game record for offensive rebounds. She came into the game averaging 14.6 points and 11.9 rebounds along with nine double-doubles this season. Harrison had 17 points and three rebounds before she was ejected. Her point total led the Tempo.

Julie Allemand had 13 points and six assists. Maria Conde had 12 points off the bench. Toronto Tempo's Brittney Sykes defends Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese during the first half of a WNBA game in Toronto on June 14, 2026.





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