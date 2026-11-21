Dreadmoor is now available on Steam, offering a unique mix of survival horror and fishing mechanics. Players explore murky depths in this indie title by Dream Dock.

Developed by Dream Dock and published by Digital Vortex Entertainment, the new indie title Dreadmoor has officially launched on the Steam platform. The game merges the terrifying monster elements associated with Resident Evil with the serene yet mysterious fishing and exploration mechanics found in Dave the Diver.

Released on Steam on November 9, the title invites players to navigate the Submerged Lands, a region that has been largely consumed by rising waves. The core premise involves sailing out into dark, murky waters to craft survival gear, upgrade a rickety old boat, and hunt for fish using various types of bait.

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Horror Elements and Survival Mechanics

While the initial goal is a standard fishing adventure, the experience quickly shifts into a battle for survival as players delve deeper into the unknown. The waters are filled with mutated, disfigured, and grotesque creatures that do not always want to be caught quietly.

Players must fight off creepy creatures that threaten to pull them under. The further players venture into these dangerous depths, the more threatening the environment becomes, requiring constant vigilance and strategic combat to return safely to shore.

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Comparisons to Industry Titans

Dreadmoor draws significant stylistic and mechanical inspiration from Black Salt Games Dredge. It utilizes a boxy inventory system and features exploration areas similar to those found in Dredge, while adopting a more realistic environmental approach.

Additionally, the game incorporates direct combat mechanics that differentiate it from its predecessors. For fans of Dave the Diver who desired a deeper layer of underwater horror, or Dredge players seeking more intense action, Dreadmoor offers a compelling hybrid experience.

Early Access Status and User Reception

Since its launch, Dreadmoor has secured a Very Positive rating on Steam. As of the current reporting period, 82 percent of 1,774 user reviews in the US have rated the title positively, indicating strong initial reception from the gaming community.

However, the Early Access version is not without its flaws. Some players have criticized the game for stiff voice acting and technical bugs, particularly issues related to lighting effects. The development team at Dream Dock has stated they are issuing frequent updates to address these concerns.

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Future Updates and Pricing Details

The development roadmap for Dreadmoor includes regular patches based on user feedback. These updates are designed to improve player progression, add quality of life features, enhance stability, and refine quests and controls as the game continues to expand.

For those wishing to support the developers, an Early Access Supporter Pack is available for an additional $4.99. This optional pack includes cosmetic items such as unique helms, figures, and flags to customize the fishing vessel.

Dreadmoor launched at a standard price of $19.99. The title is currently available at a discounted rate of $17.99, representing a 10 percent reduction that is valid through November 23.