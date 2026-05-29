DRC's Soccer Team Cleared for FIFA World Cup Despite Ebola Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo's national soccer team and staff have been given the green light to participate in the FIFA World Cup, despite ongoing Ebola outbreak concerns and travel restrictions imposed by the United States and Canada. The team, mostly based in Europe, will adhere to strict health protocols, while DRC fans face challenges in attending games due to travel limitations.

Soccer authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) confirmed on Wednesday that the country's national team and support staff will adhere to all public health protocols to participate in the FIFA World Cup, set to begin on June 11 and hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Both the U.S. and Canada have imposed travel restrictions on Congolese citizens and visitors from neighboring countries like South Sudan and Uganda due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in rural DRC. Ebola, a viral disease causing fever and extensive bleeding, has resulted in 906 suspected cases and 223 deaths in the Ituri region, where the outbreak is centered.

The Ebola Bundibugyo variant is currently spreading, with many locals in Ituri refusing to believe in the disease's existence, leading to mob attacks on health centers and hindering containment efforts. Despite these challenges, DRC's soccer federation, FECOFA, assured that the national team, composed mostly of European-based players not subject to travel limits, will comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Canadian screening protocols.

FECOFA president Veron Mosengo Omba confirmed the team's participation in the World Cup with FIFA officials, marking DRC's first appearance in 52 years. Coach Sebastien Desabre expressed pride and responsibility in representing DRC, while Ambassador Yvette Kapinga Ngandu praised the team's professionalism. Although the team is cleared to play, DRC fans face travel restrictions, preventing many from attending games. FECOFA has requested FIFA to refund expensive ticket prices for affected fans





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