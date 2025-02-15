DRC Conflict Dominates African Union Summit as M23 Rebels Advance

The African Union (AU) summit was overshadowed by the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, continued their offensive. The UN Secretary-General called for urgent dialogue and warned of the potential for regional destabilization. Congolese President Tshisekedi called for international action against Rwanda, while Rwanda denies supporting M23.

The ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) dominated discussions at the African Union (AU) summit this weekend, as Rwanda n-backed M23 rebels continued their offensive, pushing into South Kivu after capturing Goma in North Kivu last month. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the escalating violence threatens to destabilize the entire region, calling for urgent dialogue and emphasizing that there is no military solution.

Despite an appeal for a ceasefire in early February, clashes resumed this week, prompting a late-night meeting of the AU's Peace and Security Council. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi was notably absent from the summit, attending the Munich Security Conference instead, where he urged the international community to blacklist Rwanda, accusing its government of expansionist ambitions and exploiting DRC's resources. Rwandan President Paul Kagame attended the summit but did not directly address the conflict. Rwanda denies supporting M23, claiming its security is threatened by extremist Hutu groups in DRC. Neighboring Burundi has sent troops to support the struggling Congolese army, further complicating the regional security landscape. The AU's ineffectiveness in preventing crises like the DRC conflict has been criticized, with experts pointing to Rwandan President Kagame's calculated strategy of pushing forward despite international pressure





