DRC Cancels World Cup Training Camp Due to Ebola Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo has canceled a pre-World Cup training camp in Kinshasa due to an Ebola virus outbreak. The outbreak has prompted travel restrictions from the United States and forced the DRC national team to reschedule their camp in Brussels.

The Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) has canceled a pre- World Cup training camp scheduled to take place in Kinshasa , their capital city, due to an Ebola virus outbreak.

The outbreak, which has resulted in 600 suspected cases and 139 deaths in the eastern DRC, has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a 'public health emergency of international concern' but not a pandemic. The decision to cancel the camp, originally planned for May 26, follows reports of suspected Ebola cases in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. The DRC national team will now meet up in Belgium to continue preparations for the World Cup.

FIFA, the governing body of international football, is aware of the situation and is in close communication with the DRC Football Association to ensure the team is informed of all medical and security guidance. The cancellation comes as a result of travel restrictions imposed by the United States, which have banned entry from non-Americans who have been in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days.

The DRC squad, based outside the country, will be able to travel to the US for the World Cup. Team staff reportedly left the country on Wednesday to comply with the 21-day deadline.

However, concerns have been raised about fans and journalists from the DRC who had planned to attend the World Cup. The DRC, who are preparing for their first World Cup since 1974, will hold their rescheduled camp in Brussels next week. The team will face Denmark in a friendly on June 3 in Belgium before taking on Chile on June 9 in Spain.

The DRC will then travel to the United States, where they will be based in Houston for the tournament. The African nation will begin their World Cup campaign by taking on Portugal on June 17, followed by matches against Colombia and Uzbekistan





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