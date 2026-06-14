Draymond Green Shares Surprising Take on LeBron James' Lakers Future

Despite Rich Paul of Klutch Sports trying to set the record straight in terms of all the rumors swirling about LeBron James’ immediate future in the NBA, the sp

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn ImagesLos Angeles Lakers One team that has been getting a lot of buzz as a potential destination for James in free agency is the. James has been linked to playing alongside fellow superstar Stephen Curry quite a bit since their time together on Team USA under Steve Kerr.

Draymond and Tim Legler discuss LeBron And Giannis' futures Legler on Giannis: "Dame Lillard went through this in Portland, like you get to the point where it's almost like everybody kind of just understands it's time. ”about his friend’s next move and made an interesting observation: he believes it is more about whether James continues playing than where he might play.

“I don’t think it is a matter of if he goes to another team or not,” Green said of James. “I think it’s a matter of if he continues playing or not. I don’t foresee it like he’s going to Phoenix or he’s going to Golden State. I don’t foresee that.

I could be wrong. I don’t know any more than anyone else knows, but I think the happiness that living in the city of Los Angeles brings him is well-documented. We’ve all seen this huge compound that he’s building in the city of Los Angeles.

” With the NBA Finals now in the books and the New York Knicks ending their 53-year drought, teams around the league can start negotiating with their own free agents, including the Lakers, who have quite a few, headlined by James,is expected to decline his player option for next season to secure a long-term deal with the Lakers or elsewhere if contract talks don’t go as planned. Reaves has until June 29 to opt out of his deal.

The same goes for veterans That’s a lot of moving parts and difficult decisions for the team and its players set to hit free agency.next season, as it could look very similar or drastically different, with or without James back in the fold in Los Angeles. Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.





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