Draymond Green scolds Spurs for their 'disheartening' actions after NBA Finals loss to Knicks

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green criticized the San Antonio Spurs for actions following their NBA Finals loss to the New York Knicks.

“Dubs Talk” co-hosts Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole discuss the Golden State Warriors’ strategy ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. , “The Draymond Green Show," to admonish the young Spurs for what he called a “disheartening” lack of leadership as the team left the floor following Saturday’s series-ending defeat without offering any formal congratulations to the victorious Knicks..

Respect. Much respect. I would have loved for the Spurs players to be there for them to shake hands. They walked off.

That was disappointing, a bit disappointing. ” New York secured its first NBA championship since 1973 by beating San Antonio in five games, with the title-decider coming on the Spurs’ home floor.

When the final buzzer sounded on a 94-90 Knicks win, nearly every Spurs player—including star center“The reason it was disappointing is because when you go 'mano y mano,' toe to toe, blow for blow with a team and they get the better of you, those that become champions look them in their eyes and say ‘respect. ’” Green said of the Spurs’ postgame exit.

“And then you go to the locker room. That’s what those that become champions do…Look your killer in the face. ”Green did give San Antonio some grace, conceding that the team is generally very young and lacks the veteran presence that might have helped avoid what he saw as a lapse in sportsmanship.

“To see walk off the court, it was disheartening. I’ll blame it on youth,” Green said.

“I’ll blame it on lacking the leader to show them that ‘hey, this is what you do. Not walk off. ’ I blame it on that.

“There’s a way to win and there’s a way to lose. And walking off the court, not looking your killer in his eyes, ain’t the way to lose…I hate it. I hate when people do it. And I hated to see those young Spurs do it because I actually think they’re capable of doing something special…and I would urge those young Spurs reach out to Jalen Brunson however you can. Reach out to





nbcbayarea / 🏆 596. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Knicks Victor Wembanyama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson dismisses Wembanyama anthem controversy ahead of Knicks-Spurs Game 5Spurs coach Mitch Johnson gave his first public response about the Wembanyama anthem controversy ahead of Knicks Spurs Game 5 on Saturday night.

Read more »

Knicks capture first NBA title in 53 years, defeat Spurs in 5 gamesThe New York Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years with a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Read more »

Knicks win first NBA title since 1973 with 94-90 victory over Spurs in Game 5Knicks win first NBA title since 1973 with 94-90 victory over Spurs in Game 5.

Read more »

Draymond Green Shares Surprising Take on LeBron James' Lakers FutureDespite Rich Paul of Klutch Sports trying to set the record straight in terms of all the rumors swirling about LeBron James’ immediate future in the NBA, the sp

Read more »