Draymond Green Predicts Warriors NBA Championship Run After Patrick Beverley Trade

Draymond Green, a four-time NBA All-Star, confidently declared that the Golden State Warriors will win the NBA Championship after the recent trade that brought Patrick Beverley to the team. Green believes that Beverley's arrival has instilled a winning mentality within the team, propelling them towards a championship run despite their current 10th place standing in the Western Conference.

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green , never one to shy away from bold pronouncements, might have set a new standard on Sunday outside Chase Center. The Warriors' outspoken forward, a four-time All-Star, was broadcasting outside the NBA All-Star Game when he made a declaration that will likely follow Golden State for the rest of the season and potentially beyond. The Warriors currently sit at 10th in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record.

If the season ended today, they would hold the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament. Fellow TNT panelists Adam Lefkoe, Jalen Rose, and Vince Carter were taken aback, prompting Green to reiterate his statement. Green attributed his newfound confidence to the addition of veteran guard, Patrick Beverley. 'We were kind of headed in the wrong direction,' Green said. 'I think we were figuring it out and now we've figured it out this year, throughout the course of this year. And since he's been here, we've walked into every game thinking and believing that we're going to win that game. And that goes a long way in this league.'





