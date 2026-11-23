Draymond Green responds to broadcaster Eddie Johnson's criticism of his offensive limitations by delivering a strong performance against the Boston Celtics, shooting three three-pointers in the first six minutes after weeks of poor shooting. Green acknowledges his role but asserts that he will never prioritize scoring over his defensive identity, even as he adjusts his positioning on the court.

Green, in particular, was facing heat because of his lack of offensive punch in Curry's absence, averaging 3.2 points and a career-low 3.2 shot attempts per game in his 15th NBA season.

"I've got to take open shots," Green acknowledged. "But I'm never going to, in Year 15, go, 'Oh, Steph's out, this is my chance. ' When I was in Year 6, it was my chance. ...

Also read Derrick White's Shooting Struggles and Role Shift with Boston Celtics

But I would never deduce myself down to, 'Oh, I've got to go score!

' That'll never be my mindset. "broadcaster Eddie Johnson, who commented on a social media post about Green's late-career offensive limitations when Curry isn't on the court and questioned that against several players who never made the Hall of Fame. "You got guys comparing their young selves to my old self," Green said. "It says a lot.

You got people flexing their résumés, and if I flex my résumé back, I'm the bully.

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" Johnson and Green went back and forth over a five-hour span Sunday morning about their careers, including screenshots and potshots. Johnson said he was just doing his job as an analyst and told Green: "Isn't that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays?

" Several people within the Warriors predicted an aggressive Green against the Celtics because of three days of rest, the five-game losing streak and Johnson throwing gasoline on the fire. Green, shifting to the power forward spot, came out firing. In his first 13 games this season -- primarily starting at center -- he didn't make more than a one 3-pointer in any game and never attempted more than two.

Against the Celtics, Green attempted four in the first six minutes and hit three of them.

"I don't know if Draymond would want me to share this, but I'll do it anyway because Draymond shares everything with you guys," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "But he told me on the trip, we talked and he said 'I'll do whatever you need, if you want me to come off the bench, . '" Kerr told him it wasn't a strategic consideration.

Without Curry, Kerr said he felt the Warriors needed to "dig out" of their losing streak on defense and believes Green remains one of the best defensive players in the world.9 people shot at a private central California concert; 1 in critical condition, sheriff saysnext to him as a rim protector in the starting lineup and would use him to guard the opponent's best perimeter scorer. That meant the Tatum assignment for a chunk of Sunday's game, including the final possession.

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Leading 88-87 with 8.2 seconds left, Green hounded Tatum up top, forced him left and contested a missed jumper to seal the win.

"It was about us losing five in a row, him offering to come off the bench and what we've been through for 12 years and the trust we have in each other," Kerr said. "I just told him he's a champion.

" Kerr, who ditched social media years ago and often says "ignorance is bliss" when it comes to online chatter, returned to the postgame locker room scene to hear some of his current players chanting about one of his former teammates, Eddie Johnson, toward Green. After Saturday's practice, Kerr and defensive coordinator Frank Vogel took the Warriors through what Green referred to as an "embarrassing" film session about their defensive effort on the road.

In response, the Warriors held the Celtics to 87 points in the first NBA game since 2024 in which both teams failed to score 90. It ended the five-game losing streak, bumped the Warriors' record to 9-8 and allowed Green to flex after a day of online argument.

"If you notice, it's never really the greats debating and it's never the winners debating," Green said. "It's always the losers and the guys who just didn't quite do it. And so, let them debate.

"9 people shot at a private central California concert; 1 in critical condition, sheriff says