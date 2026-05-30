Draymond Green Criticizes Sports Media for Focusing on Negative Storylines

Co-hosts Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson discuss Draymond Green's contract situation and its impact on the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, national NBA pundits are criticizing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for drawing fouls and flopping. However, in a recent episode of 'The Draymond Green Show,' Green argues that the conversation has been dominated by negative storylines and ignores the elite level of play from Gilgeous-Alexander and other players.

Co-hosts Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson discuss Draymond Green 's contract situation and its impact on the Golden State Warriors . Meanwhile, national NBA pundits are criticizing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for drawing fouls and flopping.

However, in a recent episode of 'The Draymond Green Show,' Green argues that the conversation has been dominated by negative storylines and ignores the elite level of play from Gilgeous-Alexander and other players. Green expresses frustration with sports media, stating that it is focused on criticizing rather than appreciating greatness. He also highlights the elite defense of Stephon Castle and the play of Dylan Harper, a rookie who continues to find ways to contribute despite some bad games.

Green believes that the media's focus on negative storylines is a result of the fast pace of the game and their inability to keep up with the level of play. He suggests that instead of criticizing Gilgeous-Alexander for drawing fouls, they should appreciate his greatness and the level of play he brings to the court. Green also notes that the absence of key players, such as Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, has made things tougher for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder





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