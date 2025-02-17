Draymond Green Confident Warriors Will Win Championship with Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green expresses unwavering confidence in the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning a championship following the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. He believes Butler's presence has brought purpose back to the organization and transformed their mindset.

Draymond Green , forward for the Golden State Warriors , expressed unwavering confidence in his team's recent acquisition, Jimmy Butler , during TNT's All-Star game coverage. Green believes Butler has instilled a renewed sense of purpose within the organization. 'He's brought a purpose back to this organization. I think we were kind of headed in the wrong direction, kinda thinking we were figuring it out—we never figured it out ...

and since he's been here we've walked into every game thinking and believing that we're gonna win that game. And that goes a long way in this league.', he stated. Green went on to proclaim, 'We are going to win a championship,' with conviction. He emphasized his commitment to following Butler and Stephen Curry's lead, asserting, 'It's going to happen... I'm going to follow Jimmy Butler. I'm going to follow Steph Curry. And we're going to follow those two guys right to a championship.' Green also dismissed concerns about other contenders, stating, 'I don't believe any of these teams are that great...But we gotta get through the West first—but none of these teams scare me. I don't see any team, 'Oh, that's the team that's gonna do it.' You know why you don't see that team? Because you about to see that team. It is the Warriors.'Despite Green's bold pronouncements, the Warriors still have work to do to solidify their position as a championship contender. Currently holding the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record, they are in the final play-in tournament spot and face the possibility of missing the postseason altogether.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Draymond Green Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Confidence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Draymond Green Had Blunt Response to Worries About Jimmy Butler Fit With WarriorsGreen seemed to have no reservations about the blockbuster trade.

Read more »

Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Draymond Green Statement After Golden State Warriors DebutJimmy Butler spoke about his new teammate.

Read more »

Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green: A Smooth Start in Golden StateJimmy Butler's debut with the Golden State Warriors saw a positive start to his relationship with Draymond Green. Butler praised Green's guidance and understanding, while acknowledging the defensive attention Green draws, creating opportunities for Butler. Although the team is off to a 1-0 start, the potential for future friction remains given Green's history with volatile relationships with teammates.

Read more »

Draymond Green Reveals Sad Realization Steph Curry Had After Jimmy Butler TradeThe Jimmy Butler trade brought a bittersweet moment between Curry and Green.

Read more »

Draymond Green Returns to Warriors Lineup, Stifles Magic's Offensive DuoDraymond Green made a triumphant return to the Golden State Warriors after a month-long absence, leading his team to a 104-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. Green's defensive prowess was on full display as he effectively neutralized Orlando's potent frontcourt duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Warriors' defense, which had struggled during Green's absence, showed a marked improvement, holding the Magic below 100 points for the first time in nearly two months.

Read more »

Draymond Green Returns to Warriors Practice, Questionable for Monday's GameDraymond Green, who has been out for seven games due to a left calf injury, practiced fully with the Warriors on Saturday and is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Green's return will be a boost for the Warriors' defense, as they have struggled to find consistency in his absence.

Read more »