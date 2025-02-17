Draymond Green Claims He's Been Offered Warriors Head Coaching Job

Draymond Green, while commentating on the All-Star Game for TNT, revealed that he has allegedly been offered the head coaching position for the Golden State Warriors when he retires. Green, despite his success as a player, stated he doesn't want to coach.

Draymond Green might not be playing in this year's All-Star Game tournament, but he made a surprising statement about his future in basketball while serving as an analyst for TNT's coverage. During the broadcast, Candace Parker discussed the possibility of her becoming a coach, to which she jokingly said there was 'no way' she could do it and compared it to Green coaching in the NBA .

Green's response raised eyebrows as he claimed he had already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when he retires. \'I've already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I'm done. You think I'm gonna suck?' Green responded to Parker. When asked if he thinks he'd make a good coach, Green said, 'I think I could be a good coach. I don't want to.' Green, 34, is in his 13th NBA season and is approaching the end of his career. He suggested he could potentially be the heir apparent to Steve Kerr, though he says he doesn't want to coach. Kerr has coached the Warriors since 2014, and after the 2025–26 season, it's not yet clear whether he'll return on a new deal or retire from coaching. Whether Green was just blowing smoke or a verbal offer has truly been made remains to be seen, but the idea of the controversial forward becoming an NBA head coach is certainly intriguing





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Golden State Warriors Draymond Green Head Coach Steve Kerr

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Golden State Warriors Make Draymond Green Injury AnnouncementThe Warriors shared Draymond Green injury news against the Washington Wizards.

Read more »

Draymond Green Sends Message to Jordan Poole After Wizards-WarriorsFormer Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole exchanged some comments.

Read more »

Draymond Green apologizes for Jordan Poole punch after Warriors beat WizardsMichael is a digital sports strategist for Bay Area News Group. The Denver-area native went to Arizona State's Cronkite School of Journalism and worked several years in Phoenix before coming to Northern California, mostly for the fish tacos.

Read more »

Draymond Green Returns to Warriors Practice, Questionable for Monday's GameDraymond Green, who has been out for seven games due to a left calf injury, practiced fully with the Warriors on Saturday and is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Green's return will be a boost for the Warriors' defense, as they have struggled to find consistency in his absence.

Read more »

Draymond Green Returns to Warriors' Starting Lineup Against MagicGolden State Warriors star Draymond Green returns to the court after a 11-game absence due to a left calf strain. Coach Steve Kerr expresses optimism about Green's impact on the team's defense, while acknowledging Green will likely be on a minutes restriction as he works his way back to full fitness.

Read more »

Draymond Green Returns to Warriors Lineup, Stifles Magic's Offensive DuoDraymond Green made a triumphant return to the Golden State Warriors after a month-long absence, leading his team to a 104-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. Green's defensive prowess was on full display as he effectively neutralized Orlando's potent frontcourt duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Warriors' defense, which had struggled during Green's absence, showed a marked improvement, holding the Magic below 100 points for the first time in nearly two months.

Read more »