Draymond Green apologizes to Jalen Brunson on Inside the NBA

Draymond Green, a four-time champion and All-Star with the Warriors, apologized to Jalen Brunson on Inside the NBA for criticism he's given him leading up to the Finals. Brunson, who's averaged 24 or more points per game each of his four years with the Knicks, hasn't let the critiques get to him and is just one win away from his first championship.

Draymond Green apologized to Jalen Brunson on Inside the NBA for criticism he's given him leading up to the Finals , but Brunson didn't seem affected by the apology.

Green, a four-time champion and All-Star with the Warriors, has been critical of the Knicks and Brunson throughout their playoff run, saying the team's path to the Finals was easy and that Brunson isn't capable of being the top player on a championship team. Brunson, who's averaged 24 or more points per game each of his four years with the Knicks, hasn't let the critiques get to him and is just one win away from his first championship





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NBA Finals Draymond Green Jalen Brunson Criticism Apology Path To The Finals Top Player On A Championship Team Championship Average Points Per Game

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