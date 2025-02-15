Drastic Nintendo DS Emulator Disappears from Google Play

The popular Drastic Nintendo DS emulator has been removed from the Google Play store, leaving its future uncertain. The developer, Exophase, has not yet commented on the reasons behind the app's disappearance.

The popular Nintendo DS emulator Drastic has vanished from the Google Play store, according to reports from Android Authority. The reasons behind the app's sudden disappearance remain unclear, but it is widely speculated that the developer, Exophase , rather than Nintendo, initiated its removal. Last year, Exophase made Drastic available for free download and expressed intentions to delist it from Google Play and open-source its code. However, this move never materialized.

The decision to remove Drastic followed a Nintendo settlement that led to the takedown of the Switch emulator Yuzu and the Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra. While the developer asserted that this legal action did not directly influence their decision, it did reportedly accelerate their timeline. Exophase has not yet responded to The Verge's request for comment. The absence of Drastic represents a significant blow to the wider emulator community, which was severely shaken by Nintendo's legal actions against Yuzu last year. Nevertheless, despite these setbacks, the iOS emulator market has experienced a remarkable resurgence thanks to an unexpected shift in Apple's App Store guidelines last year. This recent development has created a thriving ecosystem for emulators on iOS, offering users a wider range of options for enjoying classic games on their mobile devices





