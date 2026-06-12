Draper Visual Arts Foundation Opens Submissions for 2026 Art in the Barn

Local artists are invited to submit their work for the 2026 Art in the Barn show by June 15. The event, running August 21-22 at Draper Park's Day Barn, will feature about 50 selected artists along with food, music, and family activities.

The Draper Visual Arts Foundation is accepting submissions for its annual Art in the Barn event, scheduled for August 21 and 22 at the Day Barn in Draper Park.

Artists aged 18 and older working in painting, sculpture, pottery, and photography are eligible to apply. Submissions are open through Monday, June 15, and selected artists will be notified by June 30. Approximately 50 artists will be chosen based on the quality of their work and its suitability for a family-friendly community setting. There is no fee to submit an application, but selected artists will pay an entrance fee dependent on their assigned display location.

This event, organized by the nonprofit Draper Visual Arts Foundation, has been held annually for about a decade, with its current branding since 2018. It has grown over the years, notably expanding from indoor barn displays to include outdoor lawn exhibitions. The two-day show not only provides a platform for artists to display and sell their work but also fosters community engagement through food trucks, live music, and children's activities.

The foundation emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming both seasoned and emerging local artists. Emily Dunn, a board member, highlighted that Art in the Barn offers a valuable opportunity for artists at all levels, particularly those just starting out, without the high barriers of more exclusive shows. The foundation's mission is to conserve, promote, and celebrate art in the community. While the event was paused in 2020, it has consistently drawn participants and attendees, becoming a beloved local tradition.

The 2025 edition was well-attended, and organizers anticipate similar enthusiasm for the 2026 installment





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