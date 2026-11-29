A Draper man accused of

A Draper man accused of “whooping” children with a leather belt and making them go for days without eating pleaded guilty to child abuse. If he follows the requirements of his plea in abeyance over the next three years, his charge will be reduced from a third-degree felony to a class A misdemeanor.

Four children reported abuse, during a DCFS investigation, including beatings with belts and forced prolonged standing on one leg. SALT LAKE CITY — A Draper man accused of"whooping" children with a leather belt and making them go for days without eating pleaded guilty to child abuse. James Maurice Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty on Nov. 2 to reckless aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony as part of a plea in abeyance.

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His plea deal dismissed a separate charge for tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony. If he follows the plea in abeyance terms over the next three years, including obtaining a mental health evaluation and an anger management evaluation and doing all the recommended treatment along with completing a parenting class, his charge will be reduced and he will be sentenced instead for child abuse as a class A misdemeanor.