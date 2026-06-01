Dramatic Rescue of Paddleboarder and Dog from Lightning Storm on Welsh Coast

A paddleboarder and her dog were rescued by lifeboat crews during a severe lightning storm after becoming stranded at the base of a cliff in North Wales. The incident, which rescuers called the first of its kind in 25 years, occurred as conditions rapidly deteriorated from a sunset paddle to a torrential electrical thunderstorm.

A dramatic rescue unfolded last Wednesday in Cemaes Bay on Anglesey , North Wales , as a paddleboarder and her dog were saved from a severe lightning storm after becoming stranded at the base of a cliff.

The woman had set out for a sunset paddle with her dog during a heatwave, but conditions rapidly deteriorated as the evening turned from sunny to torrential rain. Her paddleboard unexpectedly deflated, causing her to be swept off course and trapped at the cliff base as a powerful electrical thunderstorm, described by rescuers as unprecedented in 25 years, moved in. The Moelfre lifeboat crew, led by Coxswain Vince Jones, responded to the emergency.

The casualty and her dog were suffering from cold and exposure after being battered by heavy rain and wind squalls exceeding 25 knots. The rescue operation was exceptionally hazardous due to the intense lightning activity over Anglesey and north Wales. The woman was first helped onto a smaller Y boat before being transferred to the all-weather lifeboat. Crewmembers worked with great care in the extreme conditions, with shore crew also exposed on the slipway.

Coxswain Jones praised his team's efforts and expressed relief at bringing both the woman and her dog to safety. Dramatic footage captured the lightning surrounding the lifeboat crew as they returned from the rescue





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Rescue Paddleboarder Dog Lightning Storm North Wales Lifeboat Anglesey Cemaes Bay Moelfre Thunderstorm Cliff Stranded Deflated Paddleboard Emergency Services Sea Rescue

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