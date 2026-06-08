Drama Series That Improve with Rewatching

An exploration of four exceptional drama series that offer a richer, more nuanced experience upon subsequent viewings. The article discusses how 'One Day', 'Hannibal', 'Succession', and 'How to Get Away with Murder' use complex character development, intricate plotting, and emotional depth to create stories that reward attentive rewatches, revealing new layers of meaning and detail with each viewing.

A great drama show draws viewers in with compelling and intense storylines that keep the stakes high throughout the series. This can look like anything from life and death physical stakes, or dire emotional stakes.

These drama series also have nuanced and well-written characters at their center, and viewers are left on the edges of their seats hoping that their favorite characters make it out alive and alright at the end. All the best drama shows make for a unique and unforgettable viewing experience, because there's no telling what will happen next, and it's impossible to look away from the screen.

There are so many phenomenal drama series that have the strongest impact when watched for the first time, but there are also a select number that are even better upon rewatching. These are the perfect drama shows that get better with every rewatch.



'One Day' (2024) follows the close friendship and complicated romantic connection of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) over the course of 14 years.

Each episode takes place on the same day (July 15th) of a different year, revealing a snapshot of each of those years that shows what Emma and Dexter's lives look like since meeting on the night of their graduation from the University of Edinburgh. One Day is an absolutely gut-wrenching series, and it is hard enough to watch the first time. That said, it makes for a phenomenal rewatch.

There is a more tragic tone that lingers over the series upon knowing how it will eventually end, and this also brings more weight to each of Emma and Dexter's scenes together. A rewatch also brings more attention to the nuances of Emma and Dexter's relationship, making it even more clear just how much they care about each other, and how well they work together.





'Hannibal' (2013-2015) follows the complex dynamic between criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), and secret serial killer and cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Will has a knack for solving disturbing murders by getting into the killers' minds, and the FBI regularly turns to him for help because of this. This job takes a major toll on Will, though, so he starts seeing Hannibal for therapy, and the two strike up an intense connection.

Hannibal makes for a true whirlwind of a first watch, with extremely high stakes, and horrifying twists and turns. Because it is such a character-driven drama, though, Hannibal is even better upon rewatching. If the first watch is primarily about grasping the plot and learning what is going to happen, each subsequent watch of Hannibal is perfect for gaining a deeper understanding of Will and Hannibal's characters, as well as of their strange obsession with one another.





'Succession' (2018-2023) follows the Roy family, whose patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), is the founder and CEO of renowned media conglomerate Waystar Royco. On Logan's 80th birthday, his adult children - Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) - are waiting to hear whom he will choose to take his place when he retires. Instead, Logan reveals that he isn't planning to step down any time soon.

Watching Succession for the first time is an unforgettable experience. It starts out quiet and intentional in its slow building of dread, and then it quickly starts hitting viewers with shocking and gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. Succession is even better during a rewatch, though, because it becomes apparent just how intentional even the smallest moments are.

Everything is building up to the show's unforgettable ending, and it all makes even more sense within the context of the eventual turn that the story takes in the series finale.



'How to Get Away with Murder' (2014-2020) is a twisty and suspenseful drama that follows successful lawyer and law school professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). Each season starts with a flash-forward to a murder that Annalise's five interns helped cover up in some way.

The season then goes back in time to the events that led up to that murder, showing Annalise and her team regularly working cases while dealing with complicated and unforeseen obstacles. It's hard to find a drama series that does plot twists better than How to Get Away With Murder, and that first watch will have viewers captivated and terrified as they wait to see what happens next. That said, the show really does get better with each rewatch.

Every watch gives a deeper look into Annalise's character, from her complex backstory to her nuanced motivations. Additionally, knowing what's coming next allows viewers to pay more attention to the fascinating dynamics and conflicts at play between the main characters





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drama Series Rewatch Value Television Character Development Plot Twists One Day Hannibal Succession How To Get Away With Murder

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Persona Series Getting Remake for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5A new tease was released for Persona 6, confirming the game's release window and providing an eerie teaser trailer. The game promises a pulse-pounding supernatural adventure with a new art direction and is leaning towards horror and mystery aspects.

Read more »

The Good Fight: A Brilliant Legal Drama That Blends Courtroom Drama with Social CommentaryThe Good Fight is a six-season legal drama that stands out as a rare exception in the TV landscape. It features a brilliant cast, including Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, and Cush Jumbo, and captures the mood of its time by including real-world events. The show also dives straight into politics, culture wars, and social movements, making it a must-watch for fans of legal dramas and social commentary.

Read more »

U.K. Detective Drama Series ‘Death in Benidorm,’ Brazil’s ‘Emergency 53’ to Bow at Italian Global Series FestivalU.K. detective drama series 'Death in Benidorm' and Brazil's 'Emergency 53' will world premiere at the growing Italian Global Series Festival.

Read more »

Danny Pino Joins MGM+ Series 'The Magnificent Seven' Series RemakeDanny Pino has joined the series regular cast of the MGM+ series The Magnificent Seven, in a new role that didn't exist in the original 1960 film.

Read more »