Drake filmed scenes for Future's Ya Hit at Rice University without permission. The school allowed the visit but confirmed no permits were granted for commercial filming at the Moody Center.

Drake filmed unauthorized scenes at Rice University for Future's new single Ya Hit. The visual content features the OVO artist inside the Moody Center for the Arts Skyspace installation by James Turrell. This location served as a key backdrop for the music video released alongside the track.

Drake Violates Campus Filming Rules

Drizzy was the only artist to visit the Skyspace for the shoot. Campus security was unaware of his presence on the Houston school grounds. The executive director of news and media relations at Rice University, Chris Stipes, confirmed the university had no prior knowledge of the production. Commercial filming on campus requires strict prior authorization under university policy.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Camp Chef Dispute I'm A Celebrity Rice and Beans

Rice University Response to Drake

Chris Stipes stated that neither the Moody Center for the Arts nor Rice University was involved in the video. He emphasized that while commercial filming needs approval, the university welcomes visitors to experience the public art collection. The institution is not pursuing any action against Drake for the lack of permits. Stipes noted that Drake remains welcome to return and enjoy the exhibits like any other visitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ya Hit Music Video Details

The collaboration marks the first joint effort between Future, Travis Scott, and Drake. Ya Hit arrived on November 6 featuring Loe Shimmy. The entire crew reunited at Area 29, a local strip club in Houston, for other scenes. Drake previously used James Turrell's work as inspiration for his 2015 Hotline Bling video. That earlier track reached No. 2 on the charts and became a viral hit.

Chart Performance and Future

Ya Hit debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100. This release brings together three major figures in modern hip-hop for the first time. They have worked separately with one another in the past. The video captures the artists making it rain at the strip club. This unauthorized shoot highlights the appeal of Rice University's art collection.