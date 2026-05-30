Drake Sets New Canadian Hot 100 Records Amid CRTC Streaming Policy Changes and National Music Centre Leadership Update

Drake achieves unprecedented chart dominance by occupying 42 of 100 spots on the Canadian Hot 100, breaking multiple records including most top-10 and top-20 entries simultaneously. This coincides with the CRTC increasing CanCon contribution requirements for streaming services to 15% and the National Music Centre announcing new board leadership under industry veteran David Kane.

Drake has shattered multiple records on the Canadian Hot 100 chart, underscoring his unparalleled dominance in the music industry. This feat includes occupying 42 out of 100 total chart spots in a single week, the highest number of entries ever recorded.

Previously, Morgan Wallen held the record with 37 tracks. Of Drake's 42 charting songs, 40 are new debuts and two are re-entries, setting a new benchmark for the most charting hits in one week. This monumental achievement extends his personal records for the most top‑5 hits (51) and top‑10 hits (84) of any artist. Drake now also holds the record for the most top‑10 simultaneous entries with 9 songs, although Taylor Swift's record of 10 remains untouched.

Additionally, Drake broke Swift's record for the most top‑20 simultaneous entries, charting 17 songs compared to her previous high of 15. This brings his total number of Canadian Hot 100 chart‑topping songs to 14, tying and then surpassing Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 hits since the chart's inception in 2007. In parallel regulatory news, the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has significantly increased content contribution requirements for streaming services.

Platforms earning more than $25 million annually will now be required to contribute 15% of their revenue to Canadian content funds, up from the previous 5%. This increase is expected to generate over $2 billion in support for Canadian and Indigenous content, including French‑language productions and news. The CRTC emphasized that these measures aim to stabilize funding and ensure Canadian stories are told and accessible nationwide.

While the contribution rule for music streaming services is still under consultation-with a decision forthcoming-the broadcast regulator has already mandated that online platforms take steps to make diverse content visible and available, though specific details are pending. Meanwhile, the National Music Centre (NMC) has announced major board governance changes, appointing music industry veteran David Kane as Chair.

Kane, a former president of Warner Music Canada with a 20‑year tenure and a member of the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame, succeeds outgoing chair Ian Braide. Kane's extensive career includes senior roles at Polygram Records and Universal/Island/Def Jam Canada, and he has served on boards such as the Canadian Country Music Association and CARAS.

In his new role, Kane expressed enthusiasm for amplifying Canadian music nationally and internationally, highlighting NMC's work in preservation, artist development, education, and world‑class recording facilities. This leadership transition occurs as NMC celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of initiatives to support Canada's musical heritage and future. Braide, who helped launch NMC, steps down after 13 years on the board.





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Drake Canadian Hot 100 Chart Records Taylor Swift Morgan Wallen CRTC Streaming Policy Cancon Netflix Amazon Prime Video Apple TV National Music Centre David Kane Warner Music Canada Canadian Content Funding

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