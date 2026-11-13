Drake's The Motto Finally Hits Spotify After Years of Absence

Drake's hit track The Motto is now available on major streaming platforms, ending a long absence that frustrated fans for years. The release follows a surprise Kick livestream announcement by the artist.

Recording artist Drake has finally made his hit track The Motto available on major streaming services. The song was released on Spotify and other platforms, marking the end of a long absence that has frustrated fans for years. The news sparked immediate excitement across social media and streaming communities.

The Long Wait Ends on Spotify

Fans expressed noticeable hype upon discovering the song was finally accessible. Comments on YouTube highlighted the strong emotional connection listeners have with the track. One fan stated the song was the only reason they subscribed to Apple Music for the past five years.

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Another supporter called it the most underrated song in Drake's discography. They added that they used to pray for times like this, emphasizing the anticipation surrounding the release. A third fan exclaimed in all caps that the song was finally released on Spotify, celebrating the moment publicly.

Historical Context From Las Vegas Performance

The track holds significant historical weight for the Toronto rapper. It originally featured at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 1, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. That performance helped establish the song's enduring popularity in his live shows.

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The song features Drake's signature style from that era. He seamlessly switches from rapping to singing while lamenting about having to sleep alone. The mood is set by production from 40, which provides a distinct and memorable backdrop for the lyrics.

Drake sings on the chorus about preferring to be with someone but finding them unavailable. He admits to calling someone else because he hates sleeping alone. These lines have resonated with audiences for over a decade, making the streaming absence particularly notable.

Kick Livestream Surprise and Future Plans

The announcement came during a Kick livestream where Drake addressed his audience directly. He performed the song live, telling fans it was likely the only performance they would get of this track. He welcomed viewers to Trainwreckstv, a reference to his streaming presence.

During the broadcast, Drake mentioned that the track had previously reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. He hinted at future plans for the song, though specific details were not fully elaborated on during the stream. The surprise nature of the release caught many listeners off guard.

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Community reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with many noting the song's classic status. The release satisfies a long-standing demand from his fanbase who have waited years for proper digital availability. This move aligns with recent trends of artists re-releasing older catalog items to new audiences.

Impact on Streaming Metrics and Charts

The addition of The Motto to Spotify and other platforms is expected to boost Drake's streaming numbers significantly. Fans who have used alternative services like Apple Music to access the track may now consolidate their listening habits. This could lead to a spike in his monthly listeners and playlist placements.

The song's return to mainstream platforms also highlights the value of catalog music in the current streaming era. Older tracks continue to generate substantial engagement when made available to new listeners. This release serves as a reminder of Drake's consistent output of hit songs over the past decade.

Other music industry observers note that such strategic re-releases can extend the lifecycle of popular tracks. By bringing The Motto back to streaming, Drake ensures it remains part of the current musical conversation. This approach benefits both the artist and the platforms hosting his extensive discography.