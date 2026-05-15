Drake's Surprise Albums and Feud with Kendrick Lamar

Drake's latest surprise albums and the ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar are the focus of this news article.

livestream, Drake pulled out three hard drives, and text on the screen revealed: “I made this so that I could make this. ” Another display showed the title of two more surprise albums :The back-to-back records arrive with mountains of anticipation, as Drake ’s first solo album after his 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar , whose diss track “ After years of speculation, the album offers fans a window into how Drake felt about the highly publicized battle.

The LP features production from longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib as well as a host of names including Overkst, OK, and more. Future and rising star Molly Santana show up as well. Previous episodes of Drake’s livestream included the songs “What Did I Miss? ” as well as “National Treasure,” which both appear on the album.

Drake does not mince words about his feelings on Lamar and the earth-rattling diss track “Not Like Us,” which cast Drake as a “Certified Pedophile. ” An understandably angered Drake takes multiple opportunities to poke at Kendrick’s public image with lines like “White kids listen to you cuz they feelin’ some guilt,” as well as lines appearing to claim that 100 million streams for Lamar disappeared from the count, contributing to hisClarence Carter, Singer-Producer Who Scored Hits With ‘Patches’ and ‘Strokin’s’ Dead at 90Katseye Announce 2026 Wildworld Tour Other lines like, “Your baby momma ain’t even post a single, damn, where she at?

” re-hash the claims made in Drake’s string of diss tracks from 2024. He also appears to claim that members of Kendrick’s team attempted to bury the hatchet.

“You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing,” Drake raps. Christopher Nolan Defends ‘The Odyssey’ Armor and Casting Travis Scott After Online Backlash: ‘What Is the Best Speculation? ’Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Artist Used These $10 Under-the-Radar Makeup Remover Wipes to Create a ‘Flawless’ Base for her Met Gala Loo





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Drake Kendrick Lamar Surprise Albums Feud Diss Track Not Like Us Certified Pedophile White Kids 100 Million Streams Clarence Carter Katseye Christopher Nolan Kylie Jenner Makeup Artist

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