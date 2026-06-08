Drake's Record-Breaking Chart Dominance: A Look at His Hot 100 No. 1s

Drake has shattered records by surpassing Jay-Z and Michael Jackson with his latest number one hits. A comprehensive review of his Hot 100 chart-topping singles, from his first feature with Rihanna to 'Janice STFU,' highlighting both enduring anthems and fleeting chart successes. The analysis includes critical takes on collaborations like 'Slime You Out' and 'Way 2 Sexy,' pandemic-era releases such as 'Toosie Slide,' and the rap bravado of 'What's Next' and 'First Person Shooter,' which played a role in his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake 's recent achievement of topping the Billboard 200 for another week, coupled with his single 'Janice STFU' debuting at number one on the Hot 100, has cemented his record-breaking status in the music industry.

The Toronto-born artist has now surpassed Jay-Z for the most number one albums among male solo artists and has overtaken Michael Jackson for the most Hot 100 chart-toppers. While Ariana Grande has temporarily reclaimed the top spot on the Hot 100 this week, Drake's multiple singles-including 'Janice STFU,' 'Shabang,' and 'Ran 2 Atlanta'-are strong contenders for the Song of the Summer. Drake's dominance on the Hot 100 began in 2010 with his feature on Rihanna's 'What's My Name?

' and expanded in 2015 with 'One Dance,' his first lead artist number one, launching an era of unparalleled commercial success. His signature style blends catchy melodies, hard-hitting rap verses, and notable guest features, making his Friday releases highly anticipated events. While some of his number one hits have become enduring classics, others were fleeting chart successes. Billboard has historically ranked all of Drake's Hot 100 number ones, from his first with Rihanna to the latest milestone with 'Janice STFU.

' The collaboration between Drake and SZA on 'Slime You Out,' despite reaching number one, has been widely criticized for its lack of chemistry, repetitive melody, and controversial lyrics, serving as a reminder that chart success does not always reflect artistic quality. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Drake released 'Toosie Slide,' a playful dance track designed for TikTok, offering a lighthearted escape during a difficult time.

The song, while a number one hit, is often seen as a strategic play for viral fame rather than a lasting cultural touchstone. The 2021 collaboration 'Way 2 Sexy' with Future and Young Thug, featuring a sample from Right Said Fred and a cameo by Kawhi Leonard, debuted at number one but was criticized for lacking substance and quickly fading from public attention.

That same year, Grammy-winning tracks like 'Wait for U' featuring Future showcased Drake's ability to blend emotional depth with melodic rap, using samples from Nigerian artist Tems to explore themes of love and betrayal. In early 2021, Drake also released a trio of tracks-'Lemon Pepper Freestyle,' 'Wants and Needs,' and 'What's Next'-which were viewed as a aggressive response to his rivals in the rap game, with 'What's Next' becoming an instant hit among fans.

'First Person Shooter' with J. Cole not only reached number one but also contributed to the escalating feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, especially after Cole's apparent withdrawal from the conflict strained his relationship with Drake. In 2022, Drake's album 'Honestly, Nevermind' shifted toward a dance-oriented sound, but he closed the project with 'Jimmy Cooks' featuring 21 Savage, a hard-hitting rap track that reaffirmed his dominance in hip-hop and debuted at number one on the Hot 100





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Drake Billboard Hot 100 Record-Breaking Janice STFU Slime You Out Toosie Slide Way 2 Sexy What's Next First Person Shooter Hip-Hop Rap Chart-Toppers SZA Rihanna Future Young Thug 21 Savage J. Cole Kendrick Lamar

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