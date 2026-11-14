Drake’s Nocta Brand Will Debut a New Nike Technology on Its Next Sneaker Release

Drake's Nocta brand is debuting a new Nike technology with its upcoming Air Modmax release. Find a full look and details here.

sub-label had tapered off, the duo are back with a brand new sneaker which serves as the debut for one of the Beaverton, Ore. -based sportswear company’s newest technologies.

Air Modmax have now been revealed. The model will debut Monday in a Pink Spell/Volt/Amarillo/Cobalt Tint colorway. It features a quilted stitched upper which appears to borrow cues from soccer shoes, but the sneaker’s key feature is its underfoot vis-techNike's Future All Comes Down to Tuesday's Investor Day, Its First in 9 Years According to Babel, the shoe was designed to anatomically optimize absorption and stability.

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Key elements include six individually tuned modularThe shoe’s four rear heel units are pressurized to 17 psi to cushion heel strikes, while two additional 7 psi units are intended to encourage a smooth midfoot-to-forefoot transition. The visible Air Max units are combined with a Nike Cushlon foam midsole while a TPU carrier merges the heel cage and midfoot shank for stability. TPU bumpers are also seen at the shoe’s medial, lateral and toe for added containment and protection.

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At the bottom, a G-Tek sticky rubber outsole is combined with what’s being called a Dynamic Alien Pod lug pattern which provides both traction and cushioning. , particularly compared to the height of their Hot Step and Glide drops in 2023 and 2024. With the introduction of the Air Modmax, it seems as though the launches could soon be ramping back up.

The Nocta x Nike Air Modmax will be released Monday from Nocta followed by launch from Snkrs and select retailers Tuesday. The new model is priced at $160 and its style code is IQ6711-600. It will be released alongside a range of Nocta x Nike Cardinal Stock apparel.