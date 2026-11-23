Drake executive produces the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Neuromancer, based on William Gibson's novel. The series premieres on January 22, 2027, featuring Callum Turner and a star-studded cast.

Aubrey Drake Graham brings his extensive production experience to a major new sci-fi event with the premiere of Neuromancer on Apple TV+. The series launches on Friday, January 22, 2027, marking a significant milestone for the hip-hop superstar who has successfully transitioned from on-screen teen drama star to powerful behind-the-scenes executive producer. This upcoming release follows his work on other high-profile television projects, including the critically acclaimed Euphoria and Top Boy.

Executive Production Credits and DreamCrew Entertainment

Drake is billed as an executive producer for Neuromancer alongside his frequent collaborator, hip-hop artist Adel Future Nur. Both artists operate through their shared production entity, DreamCrew Entertainment, which has become a driving force in modern television development. Their involvement underscores a strategic partnership that bridges the gap between global music stardom and premium scripted content, ensuring their creative vision shapes the final product from inception to delivery.

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Adaptation of William Gibson's 1984 Cyberpunk Classic

The series serves as a television adaptation of William Gibson's seminal 1984 novel, Neuromancer, a foundational text in the cyberpunk genre. Graham Roland and JD Dillard created the series for television, with Graham Roland taking on the additional responsibility of showrunner. This adaptation aims to bring the complex, dystopian world of the original book to life for a contemporary audience, retaining the gritty atmosphere and high-stakes narrative that defined the source material for decades.

Star-Studded Cast and Character Roles

Callum Turner leads the ensemble cast as Case, the protagonist of the story, anchoring the performance in a narrative filled with digital intrigue and physical danger. He is joined by Mark Strong in the role of Armitage, Joseph Lee as Hideo, Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool, and Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier. These actors form the core narrative foundation, bringing depth and complexity to the characters inhabiting this futuristic landscape.

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Guest Stars and Supporting Ensemble

A wide array of notable actors appear in confirmed guest roles, expanding the world of Neuromancer with diverse perspectives and storylines. Max Irons portrays Condor, while Dane DeHaan takes on the role of Kill Your Darlings. Junia Rees is cast as Firebrand, Jordan Kouamé appears as Malpractice, and Emma Laird plays the Mayor of Kingstown. Marc Menchaca features as Dutton Ranch, André De Shields as Elsbeth, and Isabella Pappas as The Villains of Valley View, adding significant star power to the supporting ensemble.

Drake's Television History and Industry Impact

This production continues the entertainment legacy of Aubrey Drake Graham, whose connection to television extends back to the early 2000s. Before achieving international icon status with hits like Hotline Bling, he starred in the Canadian teen drama Degrassi for eight seasons, playing James Jimmy Brooks, a student from a wealthy family. Since stepping away from scripted acting roles, Drake has focused on producing, using his platform to help launch and sustain successful series that resonate with global audiences.