Drake's 'Janice STFU' Becomes His First Hot 100 No. 1 of the Decade to Reign for Multiple Weeks

Drake's 'Janice STFU' marks his 14th career Hot 100 No. 1 and his first to reign for multiple weeks this decade. The song has earned 31.5 million official streams, 7.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 2,000 sold in the U.S. May 22-28.

Drake 's 14th career Hot 100 No. 1 , 'Janice STFU,' marks his first to reign for multiple weeks this decade. The song, which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, has earned 31.5 million official streams, 7.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 2,000 sold in the U.S. May 22-28.

This achievement makes 'Janice STFU' Drake's sixth Hot 100 No. 1 to link multiple weeks in pole position. Drake's other multi-week Hot 100 No. 1s include 'Nice for What,' 'God's Plan,' 'One Dance,' 'Hotline Bling,' and 'In My Feelings.

' The latter song dominated for 10 weeks in July-September 2018. Additionally, Drake's album 'Honestly, Nevermind' debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100 with 'The Cure.

' Olivia Rodrigo's 'The Cure' also debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100 with 19.7 million streams, 292,000 in radio reach, and 9,000 sold in its first week. The song is the second Hot 100 hit titled 'The Cure,' following Lady Gaga's composition that peaked at No. 39 in May 2017. Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' rebounds 5-2 in the Hot 100's top 10, following 10 weeks at No. 1 beginning in February.

The song also tops the Digital Song Sales chart for a ninth week and the multimetric chart for a 27th week. Olivia Dean charts two songs in the Hot 100's top 10: 'So Easy (To Fall in Love)' and 'Man I Need.

' Bruno Mars' 'I Just Might' climbs 16-8 after three weeks at No. 1 between January and March, and it tops the chart for a 20th week





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Drake Janice STFU Hot 100 No. 1 Olivia Rodrigo The Cure Ella Langley Choosin' Texas Bruno Mars I Just Might

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