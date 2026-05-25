Drake's 'Homecoming Weekend' and Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' Top ARIA Chart

Drake's latest album 'Homecoming Weekend' debuts at No. 6 on the ARIA chart, making him the first artist to crack the top 10 with three new albums in the same frame since the ARIA chart. Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' also enters the chart at No. 1, making it her second week at the top.

Drake at h.wood Group & Revolve's ' Homecoming Weekend ' at the Pacific Design Center on February 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.is new at No. 6 (all via Republic/Universal).

And with that feat, he becomes the first artist to crack the top 10 with three new albums in the same frame since the ARIA That bests previous efforts by Guns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen, according to ARIA. GN’R landed a double in 1991 whendebuted at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the same week, while The Boss did the same the following year, in 1992, withThe Pretty Reckless Release 'Dear God,' Title Track From Upcoming Fifth Album(Ourness), opens its account at No. 3.

That’s a career-best effort for the Canberra-raised artist, after his multiple award-winning 2021 debut(Warner Music) is at No. 28; and homegrown rock outfit Rose Carleo Band bows at No. 34 with their debut LP, too. All told, 15 Drake singles enter the ARIA Top 50 this week, including five in the top 10: ‘National Treasures’ at No. 4, ‘Janice STFU’ at No. 5, ‘Whisper My Name’ at No. 6, ‘Make Them Cry’ at No. 9 and ‘Dust’ at No. 10.

Drake is closing in on 100 career top 50 hits in these parts. Including collaborations, he boasts 98 appearances on the chart, including No. 1s with ‘One Dance’ featuring Wizkid and Kyla from 2016, and ‘God’s Plan,’ ‘Nice For What’ and ‘In My Feelings’ in 2018. At the top of the leaderboard is Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ (Sony Music), which enters a second week at No. 1





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Drake Homecoming Weekend ARIA Chart Ella Langley Choosin' Texas

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