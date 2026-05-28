Drake becomes the first artist to occupy the top three spots on the Billboard 200 with his albums 'ICEMAN', 'HABIBTI', and 'MAID OF HONOUR'.

Drake Makes History at Nos. 1, 2 & 3 on Billboard 200 With ‘ ICEMAN ,’ ‘ HABIBTI ’ & ‘ MAID OF HONOUR ’, fittingly, assumed the throne with the most entries just more than six years later, after the likes of Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash and Fats Domino traded first place over that early sample size.

On the Hot 100 dated Oct. 10, 1964, Presley debuted the double-sided single “Ain’t That Loving You Baby”/“Ask Me,” giving him an advantage in total hits of 45 to 43 over Domino. The King of Rock n’ Roll would then have the most appearances at every checkpoint through the ranking dated Feb. 19, 2011 — a stretch of 46 years, four months and one week. ’s then 107.

The troupe from the Fox TV favorite — thanks to its unique multimedia presence and rapid, supersized— would stand as the act with the most appearances through the end of the decade, even with the ensemble having last charted in 2013, totaling 207 entries, and the show having wrapped its run in 2015. Ultimately, the act reigned with the most charted titles for a stretch of nine years and one month.cast recorded two notable covers of Presley classics — “Blue Christmas” and “A Little Less Conversation” — although those tributes didn’t reach the Hot 100, so he didn’t quite help them topple his total.

)As of the latest Hot 100, Drake has boasted the most total appearances for six years, two months and one week running.





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Drake Billboard 200 ICEMAN HABIBTI MAID OF HONOUR

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