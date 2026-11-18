New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss an extended period following a brutal sack injury during the Munich game against the Detroit Lions on November 15.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss an extended period after sustaining a severe ankle injury during the team's Sunday, November 15, contest against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. The update confirms that Maye suffered the injury while being sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a play that also sidelined Hutchinson for the remainder of the game.

Injury Details and Team Announcement

The New England Patriots officially announced on Monday, November 16, that Maye is dealing with a suspected fractured ankle. Head Coach Jerod Mayo stated that the quarterback will miss an extended period, and possibly the remainder of the season, due to the severity of the trauma. The team has not yet confirmed the exact nature of the fracture or released specific medical imaging results.

Also read Drake Maye in Danger of Missing Rest of Patriots’ Season with ‘Significant’ Leg Injury

Drake Maye, 24, was clearly in pain immediately after the play. The incident occurred during a high-stakes matchup that carried significant weight for the franchise. Medical staff attended to him on the field in Germany before he could exit the stadium with his teammates.

Hutchinson Suffers Knee Injury

During the same sequence that injured Maye, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, 26, also went down with a knee injury. Hutchinson exited the game shortly after the sack occurred. Initial tests revealed a torn ACL in his right knee, which significantly impacts the Lions' defensive line for future matchups.

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The collision between the two elite athletes marked a pivotal moment in the Munich showdown. Both players left the field with serious injuries that will require extensive rehabilitation. The simultaneous loss of their primary stars altered the momentum of the entire game for both franchises.

Maye Travels Back for Further Evaluation

Drake Maye stayed back in Germany out of caution following the game. Coach Jerod Vrabel, 51, explained that the decision was made to ensure everything was safe for him to travel back to the United States. He confirmed that Drake will be traveling back shortly for comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment planning.

The return trip to the U.S. is a critical step in the recovery process. The Patriots' medical team will conduct advanced imaging to determine the full extent of the damage to Maye's ankle. This evaluation will help doctors establish a precise timeline for his potential return to the field.

Personal Support and Super Bowl Context

Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael, 23, has publicly supported her husband through this difficult time. She previously celebrated the team's journey to the Super Bowl, stating on Instagram that they were going to the championship game. The couple, who tied the knot in summer 2025, have navigated the challenges of moving to Boston together since their childhood sweethearts status.

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Ann Michael wore a camel coat and a red clip in her hair during the Munich game, showing team spirit. She has indicated she will be by Drake's side through thick or thin. Their relationship has been a steady support system as they adjusted to life away from their native North Carolina.

Impact on Patriots Season Outlook

This injury places the New England Patriots' Super Bowl aspirations in jeopardy. Drake Maye led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in seven years during the 2026 season. His absence creates a significant vacuum in the quarterback position for the remainder of the playoff push.

The team must now prepare for a future without their starting signal-caller. Backup options will need to step up immediately as the season progresses. Fans are left to wonder if the Patriots can overcome this major setback on their path to the championship.