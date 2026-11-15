Patriots Downgrade Drake Maye to Out for Remainder of Lions Game in Munich

Drake Maye left the Patriots-Lions game in Munich with an ankle injury after a sack by Aidan Hutchinson, who injured his knee while celebrating the sack. Both players are questionable to return.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. The downgrade came with just under six minutes remaining in the first half, confirming fears that the injury sustained on the opening drive was severe enough to end his night early.

Maye left the Allianz Arena with a visible limp after being sacked by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He had completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards and added 11 rushing yards during his brief outing. The Patriots now must rely on backup quarterbacks for the rest of the contest.

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Backup Tommy DeVito took over for Maye on New England's second possession. DeVito faced immediate pressure once the team reached the red zone, leading to a 33-yard field goal by kicker Andy Borregales. Rookie Behren Morton is also on the roster but can only enter if DeVito sustains an injury and leaves the game.

The Patriots offense continues to struggle with a historic number of injuries this season. The team was supposed to gain health this week, with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver A.J. Brown, Reggie Gilliam, and Greg Van Roten all returning from questionable status. However, the roster remains dangerously depleted across multiple positions.

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Offensive tackle Morgan Moses suffered a knee injury on DeVito's very first snap of the game. Moses was listed as questionable but eventually returned to the field. Safety Craig Woodson also suffered a minor injury during the second quarter, requiring a trip to the medical tent before he was cleared to continue playing.

The Lions hold a 14-3 lead in the second quarter after strong offensive drives. Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown on Detroit's first drive. Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa added a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter, beating Patriots cornerback Charles Woods on the play.

Aidan Hutchinson, who recorded the sack that ended Maye's night, also dealt with an injury during his celebration. Hutchinson's right knee buckled after he leaped into the air. He was evaluated in the medical tent and was initially listed as questionable for the rest of the game.

This loss compounds the difficulties for a Patriots team that has already seen its season hindered by health issues. The franchise quarterback is now sidelined for the night, leaving the team trailing in Munich with limited offensive options.