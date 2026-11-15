Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury and Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hurt his right knee during a sack celebration in Munich.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson injured his right knee during the same play in an NFL game at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2026.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Hutchinson sacked Maye on a key third-down passing situation. Maye gingerly walked off the field, was evaluated in the blue medical tent, and then limped slowly back to the Patriots locker room. He was initially ruled questionable to return before being declared out for the remainder of the game in the second quarter. He was replaced in the lineup by Tommy DeVito.

Also read Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Knee Injury in Munich; Lions Lead Patriots 7-3

Aidan Hutchinson Injury Details

Hutchinson injured himself in an unorthodox manner during his sack celebration. After sacking Maye, he arose and immediately separated to celebrate by leaping into the air with his clenched right fist raised. When he hit the ground, his right knee buckled and he crumpled to the field. Hutchinson was eventually taken into the Lions medical tent and then walked into the team locker room.

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The Lions officially kept Hutchinson's status as questionable to return, even though he has not returned to the game. Both players are out of the game, although only the Patriots have made that status official for Maye. Maye completed 3 of 4 passes on the Patriots opening drive, helping New England get deep into Detroit territory.

The Patriots took a 3-0 lead on the opening possession before the Lions took a 7-3 lead on the next drive with a touchdown catch from Amon-Ra St. Brown. Maye, in his third year, is sixth in passing yards this season with 2,282. He is tied for fourth in passing touchdowns with 18, along with 11 interceptions, 219 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a 96.8 passer rating. He finished as the MVP runner-up last season.

Hutchinson 2024 Injury History

Hutchinson has five sacks this season. He missed all but five games in 2024 when he suffered a broken tibia and fibula on his left leg. The former Michigan standout has been a key player for the Lions defense. The game is being played in Germany as part of the NFLs international series.

The Lions and Patriots are both dealing with significant injuries to star players. The Lions have not officially ruled Hutchinson out, but he has not returned to the game. The Patriots have officially ruled Maye out for the remainder of the game. The Lions have kept Hutchinson as questionable to return.

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The game continues with both teams adjusting to the losses of their key players.