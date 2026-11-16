Drake Maye Exits Patriots Loss to Lions in Munich for Precautionary Tests

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left the Munich game early after a sack and will undergo more tests, while backup DeVito stepped in during a 35-10 loss.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left his team's game against the Lions in Munich, Germany, during the first quarter after being sacked by Lions defensive end Hutchinson. Patriots coach Vrabel said Maye will receive more tests once he returns to the United States, and the Lions went on to win 35-10 in his absence.

The injury update matters for a Patriots team that now has to plan around its starting quarterback's status. Vrabel's comments were the main source of information on Maye's condition, and the team has not released a detailed medical report.

Also read Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

Drake Maye Left the Munich Game After a Sack

Drake Maye exited the game in the first quarter after the sack, which was made by Lions defensive end Hutchinson, who celebrated the play. Immediately after the game, Vrabel told reporters that Maye would get more tests run when he returned to the United States.

Vrabel explained that Maye could not function or play at the level needed to play quarterback, protect himself, or execute the offense. That description was the coach's stated reason for removing Maye from the game rather than a specific diagnosis of an injury.

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Vrabel and Hutchinson Respond to Injury Concerns

Vrabel downplayed any malicious intent by Hutchinson, telling reporters that he did not think the sack was anything intentional. The comment addressed questions about whether the play was dangerous, and Vrabel framed it as an ordinary football play.

There is also concern about the Lions player. Reports say there is fear that Hutchinson tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, although the source does not confirm a diagnosis for Hutchinson.

On Monday, Vrabel spoke on WEEI about Maye's condition. He said Maye stayed back in Germany as a precaution and would be traveling back to the United States shortly, with the team making sure he was healthy enough to travel safely.

DeVito Starts in Maye's Place for the Patriots

DeVito finished 12-for-24 passing for 81 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, after stepping in for Maye. The performance came in a game the Patriots lost 35-10 to the Lions.

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After the game, DeVito said he would continue the process he had been following and that players must be prepared to start at any time. He said that if a situation like Maye's arose, the reps, practice, and walkthroughs would help him take over the offense.

Patriots Face the Chargers on November 29

The Patriots have not announced whether DeVito will remain the starting quarterback when the team returns to action against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29. The decision will depend on the results of Maye's further testing and his recovery timeline.

Until the team confirms Maye's status, the Patriots' quarterback position remains uncertain. Fans and bettors will be watching for the next official update from Vrabel and the team before the Chargers game.