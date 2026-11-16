Drake Maye Could Miss Rest Of The Season With Ankle Injury, According To Report

Drake Maye faces an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury against the Lions on Sunday in Germany.

The New England Patriots are not going to have their quarterback down the stretch as they push for a playoff spot. Quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's blowout loss to the Lions in the first half with an ankle injury.

According to ESPN, he remained in Munich for more testing, but the team fears he may have fractured his right ankle. Regardless of whether Maye needs surgery, he is out indefinitely and could miss the rest of the season, according to the report. The news is a massive blow to the Patriots, who got to 5-3 after a shaky start to the season, especially from Maye.

Also read Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

New England was 1-2 to start the year, a stretch that saw its QB throw just one touchdown to six interceptions. The 2025 MVP runner-up responded with 14 touchdowns and two INTs in his next five games before throwing three more picks in last week’s loss to the Packers. Tommy DeVito will start in Maye's place. The former Giants sensation struggled against the Lions, going 12-of-24 for just 81 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

New England now faces a very uphill battle for a playoff spot, as well. It is one game behind the Cleveland Browns for the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

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